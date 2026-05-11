BMW Teases Future Of Alpina With Striking New Coupe Concept

BMW is getting ready to show the world what the next chapter of Alpina could look like, confirming that a brand-new concept car will make its debut this Friday.

Called the Vision BMW Alpina, the concept is set to be unveiled at the prestigious Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este on 15 May and will be the first major reveal since BMW officially took control of the Alpina brand earlier this year in January.

A shadowy teaser released ahead of the reveal hints at a sleek grand tourer with an elongated coupe silhouette. The proportions bring to mind cars like the outgoing BMW 8 Series as well as BMW’s ultra-exclusive Speedtop concept. The preview image also appears to showcase a unique front and rear lighting setup, potentially signalling that future Alpina products could receive more distinctive styling treatments than ever before.

Historically, Alpina models have always been closely tied to existing BMW products, often relying on understated visual upgrades. Cars such as the BMW Alpina B3 blended into the standard BMW range quite easily unless you knew exactly what to look for. That could soon change.

The teaser also raises the possibility that Alpina may finally move toward creating low-volume bespoke vehicles rather than simply reworking mainstream BMW platforms. If that happens, it would mark a major shift for the long-standing German marque, whose heritage has always revolved around highly refined versions of production BMWs.

Recent reports have already suggested that the first wave of BMW-owned Alpina products will be derived from the BMW 7 Series and the BMW X7, both of which fit perfectly with the brand’s luxury-focused direction.

BMW Group research and development boss Joachim Post recently explained that Alpina’s future identity will place far greater emphasis on effortless speed, comfort and luxury rather than outright performance in the traditional BMW M sense.

According to Post, the philosophy behind the brand will be “completely different” from BMW M cars, focusing less on hardcore performance metrics and more on refined high-speed cruising ability.

BMW has also previously stated that future Alpina models will lean heavily into exclusivity and customisation, with buyers expected to have access to a wide range of bespoke finishes, premium materials and personalised design options.