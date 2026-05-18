Brabus Unveils 735 kW Aston Martin-Based Bodo Hyper GT

Founded in 1977 by Bodo Buschmann and Klaus Brackmann, Brabus began life as a specialist tuner focused largely on Mercedes-Benz products. Fast forward nearly five decades and the German outfit has evolved into a full-blown manufacturer known for producing some of the most extreme high-performance road cars on the planet. With its 50th anniversary approaching next year, the celebrations have already kicked off with the reveal of a very special machine called the Bodo.

Named in honour of late founder Bodo Buschmann, who passed away in 2018, the project feels exactly like the kind of outrageous creation he would have approved of. Under the leadership of his son Constantin Buschmann, Brabus continues pushing the same philosophy that made the company famous in the first place: massive power, dramatic styling and unapologetic excess.

Although Brabus built its reputation modifying Mercedes-Benz products, the company has steadily expanded into other luxury and performance brands over the years. Alongside past projects based on Smart models, Brabus now reworks vehicles from Bentley, Porsche, Land Rover, Lamborghini and Aston Martin through its Startech division. It has even ventured into motorcycles and marine projects.

Instead of choosing a Mercedes-AMG platform for this tribute model, Brabus selected the Aston Martin Vanquish as the starting point. From there, the grand tourer underwent such extensive changes that it barely resembles the original donor car anymore.

While the core structure still comes from Aston Martin, almost every visible surface has been redesigned by Brabus. The bodywork has been replaced with aggressive carbon fibre panels, giving the car a far more dramatic and muscular appearance while still maintaining a level of elegance expected from a high-end GT machine. Inside, traces of Aston Martin remain, but Brabus has added enough bespoke detailing and trim upgrades to create a cabin with its own distinct identity.

The chassis also received major revisions. Suspension duties are handled by a custom setup developed together with KW, using double-wishbone and multi-link configurations to better cope with the enormous power increase.

Under the bonnet sits Aston Martin’s familiar 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged V12, but the numbers are on an entirely different level now. Output jumps from 824 hp (614 kW) and 1,000 Nm Nm (737 lb-ft) to a staggering 986 hp (735 kW) and 1,200 Nm (885 lb-ft). Even more outrageous is the fact that all of that power is still sent exclusively to the rear wheels.

Given those figures, braking performance becomes just as important as acceleration. The Bodo uses massive carbon ceramic brakes measuring 409 mm up front and 358 mm at the rear. There is also an active rear wing that automatically deploys at roughly 145 km/h (90 mph).

Brabus says the Bodo can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in exactly 3.0 seconds, although putting nearly 735 kW through the rear axle alone will likely require a delicate right foot. The car is also capable of reaching 300 km/h (186 mph) in 23.9 seconds before eventually topping out at an electronically limited 359 km/h (223 mph). Without the limiter, the true top speed would likely be even more outrageous.

Production will be capped at just 77 examples, referencing the year Brabus was founded. Each vehicle will be built to order, making exclusivity a major part of the package.

Pricing starts at €1,000,000 before personalisation options are added.