Fernando Alonso Buys Pagani Zonda Diamante Verde Worth R200 Million

Spanish Formula 1 icon Fernando Alonso has reportedly added another extremely rare machine to his already impressive collection, this time taking delivery of a one-off Pagani Zonda Roadster Diamante Verde believed to be valued at around $11.7 million (just under R200 million).

Recent social media footage showed Alonso inspecting the bespoke Zonda before heading out onto the streets of Monaco behind the wheel of the unique hypercar. It has since emerged that the two-time Formula 1 world champion is in fact the owner of the car, making it one of the most exclusive additions to any celebrity garage right now.

The delivery was reportedly handled by German luxury vehicle specialist Mechatronik, who shared images and details of the handover on Instagram earlier this month. According to the dealer, the car was delivered directly to Alonso in Monaco and described as one of the standout special deliveries they have ever completed.

Power comes from a naturally aspirated 7.3-litre Mercedes-AMG V12 producing 760 horsepower (567 kW), continuing the tradition of brutally powerful Zonda models that have become legendary among collectors. While official performance figures for this exact specification have not been published, the Zonda platform has long been known for its raw character and dramatic driving experience.

What makes the Diamante Verde particularly special is the fact that it is completely unique. There are no duplicates, no production run, and no second example hidden away somewhere else in the world. It is a genuine one-of-one creation from Pagani Automobili.

The latest acquisition joins a collection already filled with automotive heavy hitters. Alonso is also believed to own a rare Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR along with a Ferrari 512 TR and several other sought-after exotics.

His garage used to include a Ferrari Enzo as well, although that car reportedly changed hands in 2023 .

The purchase comes during what has been a frustrating start to the current Formula 1 campaign for Alonso and the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team outfit, but at least there is now a very special V12-powered distraction waiting for him in the garage.