Ferrari 296 GTS Depreciates Over R2 Million In Just 2,000 KM

Ferrari’s hybrid-powered drop-top supercar is already an expensive machine before you even touch the options list, but one particular 2025 Ferrari 296 GTS took things to another level with approximately $131,000 worth of extras added before delivery. Among the standout additions is the striking Tricolore livery, giving the Nero Daytona-finished exotic an even more dramatic presence.

Specification-wise, this example is loaded. The Nero Daytona paintwork pairs with the Tricolore striping package, while carbon fibre detailing and red vinyl accents help complete the aggressive look. Other highlights include Scuderia Ferrari shields on the fenders, adaptive LED headlights, a surround-view camera setup, active rear wing, dual exhaust outlets, and 20-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin tyres. Behind the wheels sit red brake calipers clamping massive cross-drilled carbon-ceramic brakes.

Naturally, it also features a front axle lift system, which is practically essential if you plan on driving a supercar anywhere outside perfectly smooth roads.

Inside, the cabin continues the high-spec theme with Rosso Ferrari bucket seats, a leather-and-carbon steering wheel, carbon fibre shift paddles, Alcantara trim across the lower dashboard, Apple CarPlay, wireless smartphone charging, automatic climate control, and a premium JBL audio system among the long list of extras.

This particular example landed in the first owners garage for a whopping $504,308. Fast forward 1,300 miles driven and it has just sold at auction for $373,000.

Some simple math suggests the retail price depreciates at around R1 million per 1,000km. Ouch. At least the second owner is getting a much better deal.