Ferrari F80 Targa And 12Cilindri GTO Names Officially Registered

Ferrari’s future model pipeline may have just revealed itself through a fresh batch of trademark filings submitted by the Italian marque. Among the names that stand out are ‘F80 Targa’, ‘F80 Roadster’, 12Cilindri MM and an all-new GTO designation, hinting at several exciting additions that could be heading out of Maranello in the coming years.

When the new Ferrari F80 hypercar first broke cover, many expected an open-top derivative to eventually follow. These latest filings appear to support that theory. While the company has trademarked the F80 Roadster name, there is also mention of an F80 Targa, suggesting Ferrari could go with removable roof panels rather than a traditional folding mechanism for the Spider version.

Ferrari has also reserved the names Ferrari F80XX and Ferrari FXX80, which strongly point toward a more extreme track-focused evolution of the hybrid hypercar. If history is anything to go by, these models would likely join Ferrari’s ultra-exclusive XX programme reserved for a handful of top-tier clients.

Another interesting filing is the 12Cilindri MM badge. Ferrari enthusiasts will know the MM suffix has deep roots within the brand’s history, referencing the famous Mille Miglia race. The designation dates back decades and most recently appeared on the one-off Ferrari 488 MM Speciale.

Industry whispers continue to suggest Ferrari is developing a more driver-centric version of the 12Cilindri that could bring back something enthusiasts have been begging for: a manual gearbox. If that turns out to be true, the MM branding would fit perfectly with a purist-focused V12 grand tourer designed to celebrate Ferrari’s heritage.

There could also be a harder-edged version of the V12 flagship in the works. Ferrari has trademarked the name 12Cilindri GTO, potentially paving the way for a more aggressive and track-oriented derivative positioned as the spiritual successor to the brutal 812 Competizione.

If even half of these trademark filings turn into production models, Ferrari fans have plenty to look forward to over the next few years.