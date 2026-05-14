Ferrari FX-100 Trademark Could Reveal Maranello’s Next Flagship

Ferrari could already be laying the groundwork for its next halo machine, and a newly discovered trademark filing may have just given us the first clue about what it could be called. While the brand has remained tight-lipped about its future flagship plans, fresh documents suggest the name FX-100 may be headed for production in some form.

New trademark applications uncovered by CarBuzz show Ferrari registering both FX100 and FX-100, including versions prefixed with the Ferrari name itself. Although the company has not confirmed what the badge will be used for, the naming direction opens up some very interesting possibilities.

One theory links the name back to the incredibly rare Ferrari FX project from the 1990s. That car was an ultra-exclusive evolution of the 512 TR commissioned for the Sultan of Brunei. Only a handful were reportedly produced, combining the flat-12 engine from the Testarossa with a Williams-developed seven-speed sequential gearbox inspired by Formula 1 technology.

A more likely explanation, however, is that the FX-100 could become the next chapter in Ferrari’s hardcore XX lineage. That programme has historically been used to showcase extreme track-focused machines loaded with advanced technology that eventually filters down into Ferrari’s road cars.

It all started in 2005 with the Ferrari FXX, an Enzo-based monster designed purely for circuit use. Owners technically bought the cars, but Ferrari handled storage and transportation, bringing them out for exclusive track events around the world. The package featured increased power, revised transmission hardware and extensive telemetry systems.

Ferrari later followed that up with the 599XX, based on the 599 GTB. It received major aerodynamic upgrades, a more aggressive rear wing setup and carbon ceramic braking technology that was still relatively new at the time.

Then came the FXX-K in 2015, built from the LaFerrari platform and incorporating a Formula 1-style kinetic energy recovery system for additional performance. Like the earlier XX models, it was never road legal.

That changed with the SF90 XX Stradale in 2023. For the first time, Ferrari created an XX model that could legally be driven on public roads, even though it remained heavily focused on track performance.

Because of that history, the FX-100 name could easily belong to an even more hardcore version of the Ferrari F80 or perhaps an entirely new limited-run flagship project sitting above the rest of the range.

There may also be another meaning behind the name. Ferrari has a long tradition of celebrating major anniversaries through its special models. The F40 commemorated 40 years of Ferrari road cars, while the F50 marked the company’s 50th anniversary. The F60 badge appeared on special editions, and internally the LaFerrari was reportedly referred to as the F70.

More recently, the Ferrari SF90 Stradale referenced 90 years since the founding of Scuderia Ferrari, while the F80 badge celebrated 80 years of Ferrari as a car manufacturer.

That timing makes the FX-100 trademark especially interesting. Scuderia Ferrari will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2029, and it would be very unlike Ferrari to let a milestone of that magnitude pass without creating something extraordinary. If that theory proves correct, the FX-100 could emerge as a limited-production, track-focused flagship built to honour a century of Ferrari racing heritage.