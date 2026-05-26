Ferrari Goes Fully Electric With 1,036 HP (772 kW) Luce Five-Seater

Ferrari has officially pulled the covers off the all-new Luce, its first fully electric production model and only the second five-door vehicle in the company’s history after the Ferrari Purosangue. It also marks the first time Ferrari has offered a genuine five-seat layout. The Italian brand says customer deliveries are expected to begin in spring 2027, with pricing in USA starting at around $640,000 (approximately R10.5 million).

Power comes from a four-motor electric drivetrain producing a combined 1,036 hp (772 kW) and 990 Nm (730 lb-ft) of torque. Each rear motor contributes 416 hp (310 kW) and 355 Nm (262 lb-ft), while the two front units each add 141 hp (105 kW) and 140 Nm (103 lb-ft). Ferrari claims the Luce will hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 2.5 seconds and continue to 200 km/h in 6.8 seconds before reaching a top speed of 309 km/h (192 mph).

The battery pack is a massive 122 kWh unit operating on an 800V architecture, delivering an estimated driving range of 842 km, although homologation figures are still pending. Ferrari says charging speeds can peak at 350 kW, with the ability to recover around 70 kWh in just 20 minutes under ideal conditions. The battery itself weighs 630 kg and was both designed and assembled in Maranello. Ferrari also claims future battery upgrades will be possible decades down the line thanks to its modular pack design philosophy.

Dimensionally, the Luce is Ferrari’s biggest road car to date. Measuring 5,026 mm long, it stretches 53 mm beyond the Purosangue while sitting lower at 1,544 mm in height. Despite tipping the scales at 2,260 kg, Ferrari says the EV’s centre of gravity sits 95 mm lower than the Purosangue’s and its yaw inertia is reduced by 15%, helping deliver sharper dynamics. Weight distribution stands at 47:53 front-to-rear.

The exterior design comes from LoveFrom, the creative studio founded by former Apple design legends Sir Jony Ive and Marc Newson. Ferrari says the collaboration pushed the company to rethink its traditional design approach. The Luce adopts a cab-forward stance and a dramatic hatchback shape with rear-hinged back doors. Aerodynamic efficiency took priority over outright downforce, resulting in what Ferrari says is its slipperiest production car ever. According to the company, drag is 25% lower than the new Amalfi while still generating similar levels of downforce.

The cabin is equally radical by Ferrari standards. The shorter nose and absence of a conventional transmission tunnel have freed up enough space for a true five-seat interior and a 597-litre luggage compartment, the largest ever fitted to a Ferrari. Inside, Ferrari intentionally avoided an overly digital experience. Physical buttons, tactile controls and minimalist instrumentation dominate the layout, while Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are both included.

Ferrari’s engineers also focused heavily on preserving driver engagement despite the move to electrification. Rather than simulating fake gear shifts like some EV rivals, the Luce uses steering-wheel paddles to adjust regenerative braking and power delivery levels. There are five settings in total, with the strongest regen effect producing 0.33g of deceleration, which Ferrari says mimics the engine braking sensation of a Ferrari 12Cilindri in second gear.

Ferrari says the sound experience inside the Luce is also genuine. Instead of artificial speaker-generated engine noises, the cabin amplifies real sounds from the electric motors and gearsets. Active rear steering, torque vectoring and Ferrari’s latest 48V suspension technology are all included, with test drivers reportedly describing the handling as unlike anything Ferrari has built before.

The Luce will ride on Ferrari’s largest wheels ever fitted to a production model, measuring 23 inches up front and 24 inches at the rear. Buyers will be able to choose between lightweight five-spoke alloys or more aero-focused turbine-style wheels designed to maximise range.

Whether Ferrari purists embrace an all-electric five-door Ferrari remains to be seen, but on paper at least, the Luce looks set to become one of the most technically ambitious models the brand has ever produced.