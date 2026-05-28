Ferrari Luce EV Is Coming To South Africa

Ferrari has officially entered the electric era and South Africa is one of the markets set to receive the controversial new Ferrari Luce. The all-electric four-door model was unveiled in Rome this week and it has already become one of the most talked-about Ferrari launches in decades.

The Luce, which means “light” in Italian, is not only Ferrari’s first fully electric production car but also the first Ferrari ever to feature four doors and five seats. It was developed alongside LoveFrom, the design collective founded by former Apple design chief Jony Ive and Marc Newson, which explains the dramatically different styling compared to traditional Ferrari models.

As a reminder, the Luce uses four electric motors producing up to 1,036 hp (772 kW), allowing the EV Ferrari to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.5 seconds while topping out at over 310 km/h. Ferrari also claims a driving range exceeding 530 km from its massive 122 kWh battery pack, which supports ultra-fast 350 kW charging.

Ferrari says the Luce was designed to attract a new generation of wealthy buyers who are more interested in technology, luxury and usability than the traditional soundtrack of a naturally aspirated V12. The interior features a minimalist yet premium approach with leather, anodised aluminium and physical controls instead of relying entirely on touchscreens.

Pricing is expected to start from around €550,000 which converts to roughly R10.5 million before local taxes and options are factored in. Once it reaches South Africa, expect the final figure to exceed R14 million depending on specification and import duties. Please note this is a total guesstimation and the final price will be released once Scuderia South Africa has provided this information.

Reaction online has been mixed to say the least. Despite the backlash, Ferrari appears confident the Luce will succeed.