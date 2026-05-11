Ferrari Luce EV Rumoured To Cost More Than The Purosangue

Ferrari is preparing to enter unfamiliar territory with the upcoming all-electric Luce, and it’s doing so at a time when demand for EVs has cooled in key markets like the US. On top of that, Chinese manufacturers are flooding the segment with insanely powerful electric performance cars that deliver hypercar-rivalling numbers for a fraction of what traditional exotic brands charge. If fresh reports surrounding the Luce’s pricing turn out to be accurate, Ferrari could face a serious challenge convincing buyers to make the switch.

According to sources cited in a recent report, the Luce is expected to start at around €550,000 in Europe. For comparison, the Ferrari Purosangue currently starts at roughly €400,000, although demand for the V12 SUV has pushed some lightly used examples past the €600,000 mark.

Bloomberg reports that Ferrari has not finalised the pricing yet, and the figure could still move by around 10 percent in either direction. Even so, if the current estimate holds, the Luce would slot in above models like the 12Cilindri and 849 Testarossa in Ferrari’s range, second only to the F80 hypercar among the brand’s regular production offerings.

That kind of pricing immediately raises questions about how buyers will respond. Ferrari customers have historically gravitated toward screaming naturally aspirated V8s and V12s, not large battery packs and silent electric drivetrains. When a four-seat V12-powered Purosangue offers similar practicality for less money, many buyers may still prefer the emotional appeal and theatre of combustion power.

Of course, Ferrari’s client base is hardly known for worrying too much about price tags. For loyal collectors and long-time customers, exclusivity often matters more than value. If anything, the Luce’s massive asking price could become part of its appeal. Still, it would place the newcomer among the most expensive EVs on sale anywhere in the world, comfortably above offerings from Porsche and even pricier than the Rolls-Royce Spectre.

As for what buyers will actually get, Ferrari is expected to reveal the full technical details this month, but early information suggests the Luce will feature four electric motors producing more than 986 hp (735 kW). Power will reportedly come from a massive 122 kWh battery pack capable of charging at speeds up to 350 kW. Driving range is expected to exceed 530 km (329 miles).