Formula 1 Could Bring Back V8 Engines By 2030

Formula 1’s heavily electrified future may already be losing momentum just four races into the sport’s new rules era, with senior figures now openly discussing a return to roaring V8 powerplants.

The Miami Grand Prix marked the first weekend where F1 introduced adjustments aimed at reducing the influence of electrical energy deployment, which has become one of the defining aspects of the 2026 regulations. FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem used the event to again push the idea of bringing naturally louder and simpler V8 engines back to the grid within the next few years.

This season ushered in one of the most dramatic rule overhauls Formula 1 has ever seen, with teams now relying on an even split between combustion power and electrical energy from hybrid systems.

However, after just three races under the original framework, officials stepped in with revisions designed to tone down how much electrical harvesting and deployment affected performance. The move followed growing complaints from drivers who felt too much emphasis had shifted away from outright driving ability, particularly during qualifying sessions.

The race in Miami ended up producing one of the most unpredictable contests in recent memory. Drivers from four separate teams led at different stages before Mercedes youngster Kimi Antonelli secured his third victory of the 2026 season.

Ben Sulayem initially floated the idea of reviving V8 engines last year, although the concept lost momentum after discussions with manufacturers. Now, with the FIA president firmly established for another term and criticism around the current electrical-heavy setup growing louder among fans and drivers alike, the proposal appears to be gaining genuine traction.

Formula 1 typically works years ahead when planning major regulation shifts, which is why discussions around 2030 or 2031 are already intensifying.

“You get the sound, you get less complexity and then you’ve got the lighter weight. You hit all the boxes,” Ben Sulayem explained in Miami.

“You will hear about it very soon, and it will be with very, very minor electrification, but the main one will be the engine.”

Since 2014, Formula 1 has relied on turbocharged V6 hybrid engines, but the significant increase in electrical contribution introduced for 2026 has dramatically altered race strategy. Managing battery deployment and regeneration is now central to performance and overtaking tactics.

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen has been particularly vocal about his frustration with the current direction, even hinting at doubts over his long-term future in the championship.

A switch back to V8 engines would tap directly into nostalgia for many long-time supporters thanks to the unmistakable high-revving soundtrack that defined previous eras of Formula 1. Outside of premium performance cars, V8 engines have become increasingly uncommon in the modern automotive world.

The wider global automotive market also appears to be shifting away from the all-electric certainty that existed when these regulations were originally drafted in the early 2020s.

In the United States, President Donald Trump’s administration has tightened regulations surrounding EV charging infrastructure, while the European Union has begun reconsidering its planned 2035 ban on new combustion-engine vehicles.

“The political landscape has changed,” said FIA single-seater regulations chief Nikolas Tombazis.

“Back when we discussed the current regulations, the automotive companies, who were very involved, told us that they’re never going to make another internal combustion engine again, a new one, that they were going to phase out, and by whatever year they were going to be fully electrical. Obviously, this hasn’t happened.”

Ben Sulayem acknowledged that introducing V8 engines as early as 2030 would likely require support from engine suppliers due to existing agreements tied to the current five-year engine cycle. By 2031, however, the FIA would have greater flexibility to reshape the formula even without unanimous backing.

For years, Formula 1 has sold itself to manufacturers as a laboratory for technology relevant to road-going vehicles, but recent comments from FIA officials suggest the organisation may now be prioritising the sport’s long-term survival over direct road-car relevance.

“We do need to protect the sport from the world macroeconomic situation, meaning we cannot be hostage to automotive companies deciding to be part of our sport or not,” Tombazis added.

“We want them to be a part of our sport, absolutely. That’s why we’ve worked so hard to secure new ones to participate. But we can also not be in this position where if they decide they don’t want to be, we’re simply left vulnerable.”