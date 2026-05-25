G80 BMW M3 Production Wrapping Up In February 2027

For BMW M fans, the clock is officially ticking on one of the most talked-about M cars ever built. According to multiple reports and insider production schedules, the current-generation G80 BMW M3 Sedan is expected to end production in February 2027, bringing an end to a chapter that completely reshaped the modern M3 formula.

Launched in 2020 as the successor to the F80 M3, the G80 arrived with massive shoes to fill and an even bigger grille to divide opinion. While the styling sparked endless debate online, the performance quickly silenced most critics. Powered by BMW’s twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre S58 straight-six engine, the G80 M3 delivered up to 375 kW (503 hp) and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) in Competition xDrive form, making it the most capable M3 sedan ever produced.

The G80 also marked several firsts for the M3 badge. It became the first M3 ever offered with xDrive all-wheel drive and helped push the platform into supercar territory when it came to straight-line performance. Yet BMW still kept enthusiasts happy by continuing to offer a six-speed manual transmission on rear-wheel-drive models, something that is becoming increasingly rare in today’s performance car market.

Reports suggest BMW will wrap up G80 sedan production in February 2027, while the G81 M3 Touring is expected to remain in production until later that same year. The M4 Coupe and Convertible are believed to continue beyond the sedan’s end date.

The timing lines up with BMW preparing for the next-generation M3, internally known as the G84. Early information points toward a heavily electrified future, with the next petrol-powered M3 expected to adopt mild-hybrid technology while an all-electric iM3 is also reportedly in development.

That means the current G80 could go down as the final purely combustion-powered M3 generation to offer a manual gearbox. For many enthusiasts, that alone may secure its future classic status.

Love it or hate it, the G80 M3 has become one of BMW M’s biggest success stories in recent years. Sales have remained incredibly strong globally, and the platform has spawned everything from hardcore CS models to the long-awaited M3 Touring.

As emissions regulations tighten and electrification becomes unavoidable, February 2027 could mark the end of an era for traditional M cars. If you have been thinking about adding a G80 M3 to your garage, the window may be closing sooner than expected.