HWA Evo R Looks Like the Ultimate Modern Mercedes 190E Race Car

The upcoming HWA Evo.R takes the already outrageous HWA Evo formula and pushes it much deeper into race car territory. Inspired by the legendary Mercedes-Benz 190E DTM monsters of the past, the limited-run machine blends retro motorsport styling with modern engineering and serious track capability. While the hardcore Evo.R race car is reserved for competition duties, HWA is now giving a small group of customers the chance to own something extremely close to it for private track use.

Only 15 examples of the Evo R will be produced, making it even rarer than the standard road-focused HWA Evo. Unlike many track specials that are essentially stripped road cars, this project has been engineered from the same foundation as HWA’s Nürburgring 24 Hours challenger. That means buyers get the same reinforced monocoque structure, FIA-approved roll cage, fuel cell setup and aggressive aerodynamic package found on the full competition machine. A revised bonnet design and significantly more aggressive bodywork also ensure there is no mistaking this for the road-going version.

Underneath the retro-inspired exterior is an equally serious chassis package. HWA worked alongside KW and H&R to develop a six-way adjustable suspension system, allowing extensive fine-tuning for different circuits and driving styles. Stopping power comes courtesy of AP Racing competition brakes, while the inclusion of air jacks makes the Evo R feel every bit like a proper endurance racer. It is the sort of detail normally reserved for cars sitting on the Nürburgring grid rather than private track garages.

Power comes from the same turbocharged Mercedes-Benz V6 used in the standard Evo, although output has been increased to approximately 560 hp (418 kW) and 670 Nm (494 lb-ft). The engine is paired with a six-speed sequential gearbox, adding to the authentic race car experience. HWA has not disclosed an official weight figure, but lightweight Ronal wheels and polycarbonate windows should help offset the additional structural reinforcements and wider bodywork.

Like many modern ultra-exclusive track-only programmes, HWA plans to provide extensive support for owners. Customers will gain access to dedicated technicians, replacement parts assistance and exclusive track events. Buyers can also spec optional extras including a Langstreckenpaket endurance package, air conditioning, a passenger seat, electronic upgrades and a starter package aimed at making ownership easier.

Interestingly, despite its intimidating appearance and motorsport-focused hardware, HWA says the Evo R was developed with accessibility in mind. The company claims drivers of varying experience levels should still be able to enjoy the car confidently on track. Whether that proves true remains to be seen, but it certainly sounds like one of the most exciting retro-inspired track machines currently in development.

Pricing has not been announced, although expectations are that it could comfortably exceed €1 million considering the already substantial price tag attached to the standard HWA Evo. For collectors looking for something far more interesting than the usual hypercar track toy, however, this may sit right near the top of the wishlist.