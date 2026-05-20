iCAUR 03T Officially Launched In South Africa With Up To 275 HP (205 kW)

After making its global debut under the Chery Group umbrella, the new iCAUR 03T has officially been launched in South Africa as the brand’s latest electric SUV offering. Sitting above the V23 in the local range, the newcomer will be offered in both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations, giving buyers a choice between efficiency-focused motoring and a more performance-oriented setup.

The design leans heavily into the rugged SUV theme with a boxy silhouette, muscular wheel arches and upright proportions that give it a strong road presence. Slim LED lighting signatures and cleaner body surfacing help modernise the look, while the body itself uses an all-aluminium multi-cavity cage construction designed to improve durability and reduce weight. According to iCAUR, this structure can resist corrosion for up to 30 years while trimming weight by over 30%, helping improve efficiency by around 3%. A panoramic glass roof, along with LED headlights and taillights, completes the exterior package.

South African buyers will be able to choose from five exterior finishes:

Khaki White

Carbon Crystal Black

Cyan Grey

Starlight Silver

Toronto Red

Powering the entry-level 03T 2WD is a single electric motor mounted at the rear axle, paired with a 65.69 kWh battery pack. This setup produces 135 kW and 220 Nm, allowing the SUV to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 10.5 seconds before topping out at 150 km/h (93 mph).

The more potent AWD derivative features a dual-motor arrangement producing a combined 205 kW and 385 Nm. It shares the same 150 km/h (93 mph) top speed but cuts the 0 to 100 km/h time down to just 6.5 seconds. This model also receives a slightly larger 69.77 kWh battery pack.

Both variants ride on 19-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 245/55 tyres, with MacPherson front suspension and a rear multi-link setup tasked with balancing comfort and handling. Ventilated front discs and rear disc brakes are standard across the range.

Range figures are quoted at 431 km for the 2WD and 436 km for the AWD based on the NEDC cycle. Energy consumption is rated at 18.3 kWh/100 km for the rear-wheel-drive model and 19.9 kWh/100 km for the AWD. Fast charging capability allows both derivatives to recharge from 10% to 80% in approximately 30 minutes using a DC charger.

Driving modes vary depending on specification. The 2WD receives Eco, Normal, Sport and Custom modes, while the AWD expands this with Slippery, Beach, Muddy, Bumpy and All-Road settings for more varied terrain conditions.

Inside, the 03T offers seating for five passengers across a 2,715 mm wheelbase. Boot capacity stands at 450 litres, while folding the 60:40 split rear seats increases total cargo space to 1,238 litres. There is also an additional 40-litre rear storage compartment.

Standard equipment on the 2WD includes climate control, black leather upholstery, ambient lighting, heated and ventilated front seats, and four-way power lumbar adjustment for the driver. AWD models add front seat massage functionality and an electrically adjustable passenger leg rest.

Technology is centred around a 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. An eight-speaker audio system is fitted to the 2WD, while the AWD upgrades to a 12-speaker Infinity setup. Voice control, three USB ports, a USB-C connection and a 50-watt wireless charger are all included.

Safety equipment is extensive, with six airbags, stability control, traction control, EBA, front and rear parking sensors and a 540-degree surround-view camera system all standard. Advanced driver assistance systems include adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist recognition, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assist, traffic jam assist, front and reverse collision warnings, and door opening alerts.

Shannon Gahagan, National Brand and Marketing Manager at iCAUR South Africa and OMODA & JAECOO South Africa, said the new SUV reflects the brand’s goal of blending distinctive styling with everyday practicality, comfort and advanced electric mobility.

South African Pricing for the iCAUR 03T

iCAUR 03T 2WD – R639,900

iCAUR 03T AWD – R699,900

The iCAUR 03T officially arrives in South African dealerships from 28 May 2026. Both derivatives are sold with an eight-year/200,000 km vehicle warranty, an eight-year/160,000 km battery warranty for the first owner, a five-year/100,000 km service plan, and roadside assistance coverage for eight years or 200,000 km.