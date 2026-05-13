Jaguar Confirms Type 01 Name For Radical New Electric GT

Jaguar’s radical new electric grand tourer is edging closer to production, with development now entering the final validation stages ahead of its official debut in late 2026. Prototype models have started shedding much of their camouflage, giving a clearer look at what will become one of the boldest cars the British marque has ever produced. It also finally has an official name: Type 01.

The naming strategy follows Jaguar’s fresh direction. The “0” represents zero-emissions motoring, while the “1” signifies the first model in the company’s completely reinvented era. The use of “Type” is a deliberate nod to Jaguar’s heritage, echoing legendary models such as the C-Type from the 1950s.

Set to deliver more than 986 hp (735 kW) and 1,300 Nm (959 lb-ft) of torque, the all-electric four-door GT is expected to break cover before the end of 2026, with customer deliveries planned for 2027. Pricing is tipped to start above £120,000, placing enormous pressure on Jaguar’s new EV-only strategy to succeed. Despite ongoing rumours suggesting the company may pivot toward hybrid technology, sources indicate the Type 01’s engineering programme is already too advanced for any internal combustion integration to happen.

Rather than focusing purely on brutal acceleration figures, Jaguar appears determined to prioritise comfort, luxury and refinement, echoing the character of its classic saloons from decades ago.

That does not mean performance has been neglected. The company has reportedly invested heavily in both software and hardware development to ensure the Type 01 delivers the kind of dynamic capability expected from a flagship Jaguar.

The Type 01 will spearhead Jaguar’s full reinvention into an electric-only luxury brand. Additional models are expected to follow, including an SUV with coupé-inspired styling and possibly even a two-door grand tourer if the market conditions allow it. That said, the slowdown in premium EV demand globally means nothing is guaranteed.

Underneath, the new GT rides on Jaguar’s all-new 800-volt JEA platform. The architecture is designed specifically for the next generation of electric Jaguars and is expected to support battery packs ranging between 100 and 150 kWh. Jaguar is targeting a driving range of around 805 km (500 miles), although the massive battery and luxury-focused dimensions mean the car could weigh close to 2,500 kg.