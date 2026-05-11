Lamborghini Fenomeno Roadster Combines V12 Fury With Open-Air Drama

Lamborghini has taken the wraps off an even more exclusive version of its already outrageous flagship, introducing the open-air Fenomeno Roadster. The motorsport-inspired machine now stands as the brand’s most powerful production model yet, delivering a staggering 1,065 hp (794 kW).

The latest creation joins Lamborghini’s ultra-limited Few Off line-up and production will be capped at only 15 units worldwide. That instantly makes it rarer than the Fenomeno Coupé, which itself is limited to just 30 examples and carries a price tag of around £3 million.

Underneath the dramatic bodywork sits the same plug-in hybrid setup found in the coupé, itself heavily evolved from the powertrain used in the Revuelto. The setup combines a naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 with three electric motors, two mounted at the front axle and another integrated into the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. Combined output climbs to 1,065 hp (794 kW), compared to the Revuelto’s 1,001 hp (746 kW).

The V12 alone produces 824 hp (614 kW) at 9,250 rpm, while peak torque stands at 725 Nm (535 lb-ft) at 6,750 rpm. Electrical energy comes from a compact 7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

Performance figures remain brutally impressive despite the missing roof. Lamborghini claims the Fenomeno Roadster can sprint from 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in just 2.4 seconds, while 0-200 km/h (124 mph) takes 6.8 seconds. Flat-out, it is capable of exceeding 340 km/h (211 mph).

While the drivetrain remains largely unchanged, Lamborghini says the Roadster receives its own dedicated aerodynamic package designed specifically for open-top driving. According to the company, it achieves almost identical levels of downforce, balance and stability as the fixed-roof model.

A secondary spoiler positioned above the windscreen channels airflow over the cabin and toward the redesigned rear engine cover. This helps keep the V12 supplied with cool air, despite the absence of the aggressive S-duct aero channel seen on the coupé.

That new rear cover also introduces hexagonal air intakes, a design theme repeated throughout the cabin on the ventilation system and digital instrument graphics.

Engineers reportedly faced major challenges integrating rollover protection without negatively affecting airflow around the cockpit. Lamborghini ultimately incorporated the rollover structures directly behind the sports seats, making them part of the car’s chassis and structural framework while also reducing turbulence and wind buffeting.

Like the coupé, the Roadster makes extensive use of carbon fibre construction. It features a carbonfibre monocoque alongside a forged composite front structure. Lamborghini says a new blend of long and short carbonfibre strands allows the Roadster to retain rigidity levels very close to the hardtop version. Although the company has not confirmed an official kerb weight, it says the figure is extremely close to the coupé’s 1,772 kg dry weight.

The aggressive front fascia has been shaped entirely around aerodynamic efficiency, while the enlarged side intakes and extended side sills assist with cooling the hybrid powertrain. Around the back, the Roadster retains the massive diffuser and active rear wing setup.

Stopping power comes from CCM-R Plus carbon-ceramic brakes, while suspension duties are handled by manually adjustable racing dampers. Standard road tyres are bespoke Bridgestone Potenza Sport items measuring 265/30 ZRF21 at the front and 355/25 ZRF22 at the rear. Buyers planning regular track work will also be able to spec semi-slick Bridgestone rubber in 20-inch and 21-inch sizes.