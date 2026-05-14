LARTE Design Creates Pink-To-Black Lamborghini Urus SE With Gradient Carbon

LARTE Design has revealed another heavily customised take on the Lamborghini Urus SE, this time built around a dramatic pink-to-black gradient theme that stretches across the bodywork, exposed dry carbon components and forged wheels. The project forms part of the company’s LARGENDA programme, which focuses on bespoke exterior transformations for owners looking to go beyond what the factory configurator offers.

While the Urus SE already comes with an extensive list of factory customisation choices, including contrasting paint finishes and exposed carbon trim, LARTE Design’s latest build pushes the concept much further. The German tuner and carbon specialist has developed a one-off specification that blends colour and carbon detailing into a single visual theme running from front to rear.

According to the company, the project represents what it describes as “Level 2” customisation. In simple terms, that means redesigning exterior elements after the vehicle leaves the factory rather than relying solely on Lamborghini’s own personalisation options. The package allows owners to choose from multiple finishes and configurations across 18 separate dry carbon components.

On this particular Urus SE, the body features a longitudinal gradient that starts in pink before fading into black towards the opposite side of the SUV. The effect continues through the carbon components as well, with side-mounted pieces matching the corresponding body colour and larger central components carrying the gradient within the carbon weave itself rather than only in the surface finish.

The extensive carbon treatment includes the bonnet, front splitter, side skirts, mirror caps, rear diffuser, roof spoiler and various rear body elements. LARTE says the forged wheels were also developed in-house to complement the overall theme and continue the colour transition visually down to the road surface.

From an engineering perspective, the tuner explains that integrating a continuous gradient into dry carbon requires the colour work to happen during the carbon layup process rather than afterwards. Each component is reportedly mapped individually to ensure the transition lines match across adjacent panels and symmetrical sections of the vehicle.

The full package uses 100% dry carbon with what LARTE describes as a Class-A surface finish. All parts attach using OEM mounting points and do not require structural modifications to the Urus SE itself. Compatibility with the SUV’s plug-in hybrid drivetrain, parking sensors and driver assistance systems remains intact, while the components are TÜV-certified for European road use.

LARTE says every LARGENDA project is tailored to an individual customer, meaning no two examples are expected to look the same. Buyers can choose from exposed carbon, painted carbon, body-colour finishes, gradients or mixed approaches depending on how extreme they want the final result to be.