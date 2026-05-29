LARTE Design Gives The Porsche 911 Carrera 992.2 A Bold New Identity

LARTE Design has expanded its LARTE Edition programme for the Porsche 911 Carrera (992.2), unveiling a fresh interpretation of the body package finished in a striking lavender shade with gloss-painted surfaces and exposed dry-carbon accents. While the kit itself remains unchanged, the latest build demonstrates just how many visual combinations can be achieved through the company’s customisation programme.

The Porsche 911 Carrera has long been considered the entry point into the modern 911 range, but with so many variants sharing a similar overall appearance, standing out can be difficult. According to LARTE Design, that is exactly where its programme comes in, offering owners a more personalised visual identity without altering the car’s core engineering.

The company describes its approach as moving beyond factory-level personalisation. While Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur already offers a wide range of colours, trims and upholstery options, LARTE’s package allows customers to individually configure each carbon component in either exposed dry carbon, body-colour gloss or a mix of finishes. Buyers can also choose custom wheel finishes, accent colours and bespoke detailing to create a more individual specification.

Rather than radically reshaping the iconic 911 silhouette, the package focuses on refining the car’s visual aggression and road presence. LARTE says the inspiration behind the original programme came from the 1974 Holbert Racing Porsche 911 Carrera RSR 3.0, particularly the famous #14 Trans-Am race car finished in blue and yellow. That motorsport-inspired configuration remains available, although the latest lavender example shows how far the programme can be adapted to suit different tastes.

The package itself consists of twelve individual dry-carbon components developed specifically for the Porsche 992.2 platform. Included are a redesigned bonnet with integrated air outlets, a front splitter, carbon mirror caps, side-sill blades, a rear wing, a ducktail-inspired rear spoiler, additional rear aero elements, a diffuser with integrated exhaust openings, dual brake lights, vertical exhaust tips, a revised engine grille and bespoke forged alloy wheels.

LARTE states that all components mount directly to factory points without requiring drilling, cutting or permanent modifications. The company also notes that factory electronics, driver assistance systems and the original powertrain remain untouched.

One of the headline features of the programme is the use of 100% dry carbon manufactured using autoclave curing techniques. LARTE Design claims the components are produced at a German facility that also supplies parts for brands such as Bugatti, Koenigsegg and Porsche itself. The parts are TÜV-certified and finished to what the company describes as OEM-level standards, with an emphasis on surface quality and precise panel fitment.

The LARTE Edition package for the Porsche 911 Carrera 992.2 is now available through the company’s atelier in Erkrath, Germany. Buyers receive a personalised proposal outlining finishes, wheel options, lead times and certification details before production begins.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the LARTE Edition package for the Porsche 911 Carrera 992.2?

It is a custom dry-carbon exterior styling programme developed by LARTE Design specifically for the latest Porsche 911 Carrera (992.2).

Does the LARTE kit increase performance?

No. The package focuses purely on styling and aerodynamic design. The engine, suspension and drivetrain remain unchanged.

Are the components real carbon fibre?

Yes. LARTE says all components are made from 100% dry carbon using autoclave production methods.

Does the kit require modifications to the car?

According to LARTE Design, all parts mount using factory attachment points and do not require cutting or drilling.

Can buyers customise the finish of the kit?

Yes. Customers can choose between exposed dry carbon, body-colour gloss finishes or mixed configurations depending on personal preference.