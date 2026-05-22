LARTE Design Reveals Signature Kit For Final Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4-Door Coupé

LARTE Design has introduced a new customisation package called Signature for the facelifted 2024 to 2026 Mercedes-AMG GT 63, aimed specifically at the final V8-powered generation of the four-door AMG flagship.

The programme consists of twelve dry-carbon exterior components developed exclusively for the facelifted GT 63 range. According to LARTE Design, all components are autoclave-cured, TÜV-certified and designed to fit using the factory mounting points. The company positions the package as a way of distinguishing the current combustion-powered AMG GT 4-Door before the model line transitions to the all-electric AMG.EA platform in the future.

Powering the range-topping GT 63 S E Performance is a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 paired with an electric motor, producing up to 831 horsepower (620 kW). The same platform has also served as the Official FIA Medical Car in Formula 1 over recent seasons, further strengthening the car’s connection to AMG’s motorsport division.

While the facelift introduced updates such as a revised Panamericana grille, redesigned air intakes and refreshed rear lighting graphics, the overall proportions of the GT 4-Door have remained largely unchanged since the model first appeared in 2018. LARTE argues that this has made it difficult for high-performance variants to visually stand apart from lower-spec models in the range.

The Signature package attempts to address that with a wide range of carbon and bespoke styling options. Buyers can specify a sculpted carbon bonnet, front splitter, front bumper trim, side-sill blades, mirror caps, rear diffuser, spoiler, exhaust finishers, forged wheels and custom LED brake lights. Customers are also able to choose between exposed dry carbon or body-colour finishes for individual components, while bespoke interior and exterior detailing can be commissioned separately.

LARTE says each project is individually configured and build slots will remain limited. The company also confirmed that all components retain the original crash structures and engineering architecture of the factory vehicle.

The programme is now available through LARTE Design’s atelier in Germany, with customers receiving personalised configuration proposals within 24 hours of enquiry.