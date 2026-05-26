Lotus Unveils Lightweight 414 HP (309 kW) Emira 420 Sport

Lotus has expanded the Emira range with a new lightweight-focused version aimed squarely at drivers who value sharper handling and a more connected experience behind the wheel. Called the Emira 420 Sport, the newcomer builds on the existing Emira Turbo and pushes the brand’s long-standing focus on agility and driver involvement even further.

Power comes from the same Mercedes-AMG-sourced turbocharged four-cylinder engine, but output has been lifted to 414 hp (309 kW). That gives it an extra 54 hp (40 kW) over the regular Emira Turbo and 14 hp (10 kW) more than the upgraded SE variant introduced last year.

Performance figures are strong, with Lotus claiming a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint of 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 299 km/h (186 mph). Still, Lotus insists the real story lies in the chassis upgrades and aerodynamic revisions rather than outright acceleration numbers. According to the company, the 420 Sport was developed specifically to raise the bar for both road driving and circuit use.

In the UK, pricing starts at £105,900 (approximately R2.3 million). Included as standard is the Lightweight Handling Pack, which cuts 25 kg from the Emira Turbo’s mass, bringing total weight down to 1,421 kg. Lotus also says the package generates an additional 25 kg of downforce.

To improve airflow and cooling efficiency, the car receives several carefully reworked aerodynamic components. Up front, there’s a redesigned splitter paired with reshaped vents, while the rear gains a fresh lip spoiler design. The side sills have been extended and the air intakes enlarged, with Lotus claiming radiator airflow improves by up to 15%, while brake cooling increases by 10%.

The British manufacturer says these revisions help the car maintain more consistent performance during hard driving, particularly during track sessions where cooling becomes increasingly important.

Suspension changes also form part of the package. The 420 Sport sits 5 mm lower than the standard Emira Turbo and rides on bespoke suspension tuning paired with high-performance tyres. Inside, carbonfibre shift paddles have been added, alongside revised haptic feedback aimed at making gear changes feel quicker and more engaging.

Customers wanting to push the lightweight theme even further can specify an optional carbon styling package. This swaps several exterior panels, including the splitter, diffuser, rear wing, vents, side pods and sills, for exposed carbonfibre components.

Another notable addition is a removable glass roof panel, which debuts on the 420 Sport before becoming available across the wider Emira range later on. At the rear, a louvred engine cover pays tribute to the classic Lotus Esprit Turbo.

Lotus says the 420 Sport will sit alongside the current Emira line-up rather than replacing any existing model. That means both four-cylinder versions and the V6-powered Emira remain available for now. However, this could potentially be one of the final major Emira variants before Lotus transitions to a new hybrid-assisted V6 setup expected to arrive in the coming years through Horse Powertrain.