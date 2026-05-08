Mansory Azura Turns Mercedes-AMG G63 Into A Wild Two-Door Convertible

Mansory has never been known for subtlety, and its latest creation might be one of the tuner’s most outrageous projects yet. Set to make an appearance at this year’s Top Marques Monaco, the new Mansory Azura takes the already over-the-top Mercedes-AMG G63 and pushes it into territory even Affalterbach would likely never consider.

Instead of simply bolting on a body kit, Mansory completely reworked the G-Class by transforming the four-door SUV into a shortened two-door convertible. That alone is a massive engineering exercise, but the tuner didn’t stop there. The Azura also receives rear-hinged suicide doors inspired by Rolls-Royce models, while a white fabric soft-top replaces the standard roof setup.

The visual changes are impossible to miss. A heavily revised front end brings a new grille design, reshaped intakes, and aggressive LED daytime running lights. Widened wheel arches front and rear add even more drama, while the side profile gets new vents on the front fenders, deployable side steps, and oversized wheels painted to match the bright blue exterior finish.

Inside, the cabin looks more like an art installation than something designed for off-road duty. Turquoise leather covers nearly every visible surface, including the seats, dashboard, steering wheel, and door cards. The remaining trim pieces are finished in exposed carbon fibre with blue accents woven through the material.

The powertrain has also been taken far beyond standard G63 territory. Mansory retained the familiar 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 but upgraded it with larger turbochargers, revised downpipes, and a bespoke exhaust system. Combined with ECU tuning, the result is a hefty 820 hp (611 kW) and 1,150 Nm (848 lb-ft) of torque. Despite its massive size and luxury-focused nature, the Azura can still sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 4.0 seconds.