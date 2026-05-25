Manual Ferrari V12 Rumoured To Return In Limited 12Cilindri

Ferrari’s relationship with manual gearboxes in its front-engined V12 grand tourers ended nearly 20 years ago, but that chapter may soon reopen. The last time Maranello paired a gated shifter with one of its flagship V12 GT cars was back in 2007 with the Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano.

At the time, most buyers opted for the automated paddle-shift transmission, which was rapidly becoming the industry standard. Even so, Ferrari quietly produced just 30 examples of the 599 GTB equipped with a traditional 6-speed gated manual transmission, instantly creating one of the most collectible modern Ferraris ever built.

Before the 599 GTB, Ferrari also offered limited manual versions of the 575M Maranello and the Superamerica, both of which have since become highly prized among enthusiasts and collectors alike.

Interest in analogue Ferraris has only intensified over the years, with manual V12 models regularly commanding massive premiums at auctions. That growing appetite appears to have caught Ferrari’s attention, and reports now suggest the Italian brand is preparing to revive the gated manual for a very exclusive project.

According to insider information, Ferrari is said to be developing a manual-transmission version of the Ferrari 12Cilindri. Like the rare manual V12 models before it, production is expected to be extremely limited and reserved only for Ferrari’s most valued customers.

Power is expected to come from the same naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 found in the standard car. That engine delivers 819 hp (610 kW) at 9,250 rpm and 678 Nm (500 lb-ft) at 7,250 rpm. The current 8-speed dual-clutch transmission would reportedly make way for a traditional gated manual setup, although technical details surrounding the gearbox remain under wraps for now.

Sources also indicate that Ferrari plans to privately reveal the car to select clients during Ferrari Cavalcade on June 29, 2026, ahead of a wider public debut expected sometime in July.

For Ferrari purists, this could mark the return of one of the brand’s most celebrated driving experiences: a naturally aspirated V12 paired with an old-school gated shifter.