Mercedes-AMG Reveals 1,153 HP (860 kW) Electric GT 4-Door Coupe

Mercedes-AMG has finally revealed the production version of its long-anticipated all-electric AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, confirming that Affalterbach is still fully committed to high-performance EVs despite several manufacturers starting to scale back their electric ambitions. The newcomer effectively replaces the previous AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, which was previously offered with a twin-turbocharged V8 hybrid producing as much as 831 hp (620 kW).

Built on the dedicated AMG.EA platform, the new four-door performance EV takes heavy inspiration from the dramatic Concept AMG GT XX shown last year. While the final production model has toned things down slightly, it still looks aggressive and unconventional enough to divide opinion when it eventually hits the road.

Mercedes-AMG is targeting rivals such as the Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron GT, although the styling approach is very different to both. Where the Porsche and Audi lean into sleek proportions, the AMG takes on a far more exaggerated and muscular silhouette. However, AMG’s focus appears to have been less about elegance and more about delivering an EV that still feels unmistakably AMG from the driver’s seat.

At the heart of the car sits a massive 106 kWh battery pack paired with an 800-volt electrical system and three axial-flux electric motors. Performance figures are predictably outrageous. The flagship GT 63 4Matic+ develops 1,153 hp (860 kW) and up to 2,000 Nm (1,475 lb-ft) of torque when launch control is activated. A slightly less extreme GT 55 variant will also join the range, offering up to 805 hp (600 kW).

Acceleration numbers are deep into hypercar territory. Mercedes-AMG claims the GT 63 can hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 2.1 seconds with rollout included, or 2.4 seconds without it. It continues to 200 km/h (124 mph) in 6.8 seconds and, with the optional Driver’s Package fitted, will reach a top speed of 300 km/h (186 mph). Despite the insane performance, both variants tip the scales at a hefty 2,460 kg.

Charging technology is another major talking point. Thanks to support for DC charging speeds of up to 600 kW, the battery can charge from 10 to 80 percent in approximately 11 minutes. Mercedes-AMG also says drivers can recover around 460 km (285 miles) of range in just 10 minutes under ideal conditions. Maximum claimed driving range stands at up to 696 km (432 miles) for the GT 63 and 700 km (435 miles) for the GT 55.

AMG has also packed the car with a range of technologies aimed at making it feel more engaging than a typical EV. A new Response Control switch adjusts drivetrain responsiveness, while the Agility Control system actively alters the car’s cornering characteristics through variable torque distribution. Drivers can also select between nine different traction control levels.

One of the more interesting additions is the AMGFORCE S+ system, which attempts to recreate the emotional character of AMG’s V8 models. It generates simulated V8 engine sounds inspired by the AMG GT R and works alongside an artificial gearshift system similar to what Hyundai introduced in the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. Seven drive modes will be available, including Comfort, Sport, Race, Slippery, Eco, Individual and AMGFORCE Sport+.

The chassis setup is equally serious. Standard equipment includes AMG Active Ride Control air suspension with semi-active roll stabilization, adaptive rebound and compression damping, and rear-wheel steering. The rear wheels turn opposite to the fronts at speeds up to 80 km/h (50 mph) before turning in the same direction at higher speeds to improve stability. Braking hardware consists of carbon-ceramic discs up front and steel brakes at the rear.

Inside, the new electric AMG is a major departure from the outgoing combustion-powered model. The cabin features a large 14-inch infotainment screen, a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster and an optional 14-inch passenger display. Carbon fibre trim is used extensively throughout the interior, while ambient lighting and the Sky Control panoramic glass roof add to the futuristic atmosphere. The roof itself can display different colour effects depending on the selected settings.

Mercedes-AMG has not yet confirmed official pricing, although the company says the new EV range will be positioned similarly to equivalent predecessor models. That likely means pricing comfortably north of the previous V8-powered AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, which already carried a substantial premium in many markets.