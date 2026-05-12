New Mercedes-AMG Mythos Coupe Teasers Show Wild Aero and Huge Wing

Mercedes-AMG’s upcoming CLE-based Mythos Series is shaping up to be far more than just a styling exercise. Currently deep in development, the Affalterbach marque is reportedly building just 30 examples of the Mythos CLE globally, instantly placing it in ultra-exclusive territory alongside some of AMG’s rarest modern creations.

Power is expected to come from AMG’s familiar 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8, delivering as much as 660 horsepower. Drive will reportedly be sent through a nine-speed automatic gearbox and AMG’s 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive system. Although Mercedes-AMG has not confirmed pricing yet, early reports suggest the coupe could cost north of €1 million, making it even more expensive than the AMG PureSpeed, which carried a €922,000 price tag.

The exterior leaves little doubt about the car’s intentions. Up front sits an aggressive Panamericana grille flanked by oversized air intakes, while the rear is dominated by a dramatic fixed wing. The coupe also appears to feature heavily widened arches, quad exhaust outlets and several motorsport-inspired aerodynamic details designed to make the Mythos model stand out even among AMG’s wildest creations.

Mercedes-AMG has now released another batch of teaser images of the upcoming Mythos machine, confirming several production-ready design elements despite the heavy camouflage still covering the bodywork.

The new coupe features an extremely aggressive front-end treatment with a bespoke grille design that flows directly into the lower bumper section. On either side are vertically stacked vents, while additional cooling ducts appear lower down to help manage brake temperatures. A pronounced front splitter further adds to the track-focused look.

From the side, the Mythos model seems to wear a substantial widebody package complete with louvred front fenders and a vented bonnet. Around the back sits a sculpted bumper with an integrated diffuser, topped off by a massive fixed rear wing featuring a small gurney flap between the supports.

Mercedes-AMG remains tight-lipped about final technical details, but one thing is already clear: like the PureSpeed before it, this Mythos Series model is being positioned as a highly limited collector’s car aimed squarely at AMG’s most dedicated buyers.