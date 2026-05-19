New Porsche 911 Turbo S Sadu Edition Celebrates 70 Years In The Middle East

Porsche has introduced a highly exclusive version of the 911 Turbo S aimed at collectors in the Middle East, and only 20 examples will ever be produced. Known as the Porsche 911 Turbo S Sadu Edition, the special model celebrates 70 years since the German brand first entered the Middle Eastern market.

The story dates back to 1956 when Porsche delivered a 356 Cabriolet to Kuwait, marking the beginning of its presence in the region. Seven decades later, Porsche Middle East and Africa is commemorating the milestone with one of the most distinctive Turbo S models seen in recent years.

The exterior is finished in a classic Cremewhite paint scheme paired with black SportDesign accents and subtle gold detailing. A unique Sadu-inspired graphic package runs along the lower section of the car, taking inspiration from traditional Bedouin weaving patterns commonly found across the Gulf region. Gold badging and Sport Classic wheels further separate the Sadu Edition from a standard Turbo S.

Inside, Porsche has gone all out with bespoke detailing. The cabin combines Black and Bordeaux Red leather with custom Sadu textile inserts used throughout the seats and interior trim. Exclusive embroidery, unique door sill plates and commemorative badging reinforce the car’s limited-production status.

While the styling is unique, the performance remains every bit as extreme as the standard facelifted 992.2 Turbo S. Power comes from Porsche’s updated T-Hybrid-assisted flat-six drivetrain producing 701 hp (523 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque.

With just 20 units planned, the chances of spotting one outside the Middle East will be incredibly slim. For collectors in the region though, it represents a rare mix of Porsche performance and local cultural influence wrapped into one seriously exclusive package.