One-Off Ferrari HC25 Brings F80-Inspired Styling To A Twin-Turbo V8 Roadster

Ferrari has revealed another ultra-exclusive creation through its Special Projects division, introducing the new Ferrari HC25. Described as a pure roadster built without compromise, the one-off machine was commissioned by one of the Italian marque’s most dedicated clients, continuing Ferrari’s long tradition of bespoke coachbuilt masterpieces.

Created under the direction of Ferrari’s design chief Flavio Manzoni and his styling team, the HC25 was developed to push Ferrari’s design language further into the future while also borrowing visual inspiration from the dramatic new Ferrari F80. The result is a low-slung open-top supercar that blends aggressive surfacing with elegant proportions.

Its bodywork features the sculpted curves and muscular stance seen on Ferrari’s latest generation of road cars, although the designers worked extensively to visually slim down the glasshouse and reduce the apparent height of the shoulder line. A gloss black strip wrapping around the centre section of the car creates a strong contrast against the matte Moonlight Grey finish while also integrating aerodynamic elements like the side air intakes. Ferrari says the sharp arrow-shaped graphic running along the flank was designed to visually enhance the sense of speed while drawing more attention to the swollen rear arches.

One of the most distinctive aspects of the HC25 is its lighting setup. Ferrari developed entirely bespoke headlight units specifically for this car, incorporating new technology that allowed the lenses to become significantly slimmer than before. The boomerang-style daytime running lights are also completely new territory for the brand and give the front end a very futuristic signature.

Inside, that same boomerang-inspired design theme continues through the seat detailing, where yellow stitching and graphics contrast against grey technical upholstery materials. Thankfully, Ferrari avoided the predictable route of covering every surface in Alcantara and carbon fibre, giving the cabin a cleaner and more distinctive appearance.

Beneath the dramatic bodywork sits the platform from the Ferrari F8 Spider rather than the newer Ferrari 296 GTS. That means there is no electrified assistance here. Instead, power comes from Ferrari’s 3.9-litre twin-turbocharged V8, revving all the way to 8,000 rpm and producing 710 hp (530 kW). Drive is sent exclusively to the rear wheels, accompanied by a soundtrack exiting through oversized exhaust outlets mounted above an aggressive rear diffuser.

Ferrari first launched its Special Projects programme back in 2008, allowing select clients to commission tailor-made one-off creations directly from Maranello. Over the years, the division has produced some remarkable cars, including Eric Clapton’s famous SP12 EC, which paid tribute to the classic Ferrari 512 Berlinetta Boxer.

According to Ferrari, developing one of these bespoke projects typically takes around two years from concept to completion, with the customer heavily involved throughout the entire design and engineering process.