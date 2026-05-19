Porsche 911 GT2 RS Manthey Beats Corvette ZR1 To New Road Atlanta Record

Almost 10 years after it first arrived on the scene, the 991.2-generation Porsche 911 GT2 RS is still proving why it remains one of the most brutal road-going 911s ever made. The latest example comes from Road Atlanta, where a Manthey-equipped GT2 RS has just claimed another production car lap record, this time taking the crown away from the immensely potent Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.

Porsche has built a reputation for dominating Road Atlanta in recent years, with models like the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid and Cayenne Turbo GT previously topping their respective categories. During the latest record attempt, a 2019 Porsche 911 GT2 RS fitted with the Manthey Performance Kit and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R N0 tyres stormed around the circuit in 1:22.649, narrowly beating the Corvette ZR1’s 1:22.82 benchmark.

This is not unfamiliar territory for the GT2 RS either. Back in 2019, the car already set a production vehicle lap record at the same track with a 1:24.88 time. However, that earlier run was completed without the aggressive aerodynamic upgrades offered through the Manthey package.

Porsche didn’t stop there. A 2025 Porsche 911 GT3 RS equipped with the Manthey Kit also established a new naturally aspirated production-car lap record after clocking a rapid 1:23.932. That represents a massive improvement over the previous-generation GT3 RS, which managed a 1:26.24 lap around the same circuit.

Following closely behind was the updated 992.2-generation Porsche 911 GT3 with its own Manthey upgrades. Although it does not feature the same extreme aero setup as the GT3 RS, it still delivered a seriously impressive 1:24.639 lap time.

Even years after its debut, the GT2 RS continues to hold its place as the quickest production Porsche 911 ever built. What makes the achievement even more remarkable is the fact that it managed to outperform the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, a car packing 1,064 horsepower (793 kW) and only introduced last year. Around the Nürburgring Nordschleife, the GT2 RS Manthey still ranks as the third-fastest production car ever recorded, sitting behind only the Mercedes-AMG One and the Ford Mustang GTD Competition.