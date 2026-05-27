Porsche Confirms The 911 Won’t Go Fully Electric Anytime Soon

Porsche’s electrification strategy is moving ahead quickly, but the iconic 911 is not about to lose its combustion engine just yet. While the German brand already offers electric versions of the Macan and Cayenne, and is preparing battery-powered replacements for the 718 Boxster and Cayman, the 911 is set to remain on a different trajectory for the foreseeable future.

Rather than jumping straight into a fully electric setup, Porsche is leaning into hybrid technology for the 911, aiming to preserve the character and driving feel that enthusiasts have come to expect over decades. The recently introduced T-Hybrid system is a clear indication of where things are headed, blending electrification with traditional performance instead of replacing it outright.

Speaking to Carsales, Porsche Cars Australia executive Daniel Schmollinger explained that the 911 will not become a fully electric sports car before the end of this decade. According to him, Porsche views the upcoming electric 718 duo as the brand’s first true two-door EV sports cars, while the 911 continues evolving in a more measured way.

“The 911 for the moment stays what it is,” he explained, adding that the new hybrid setup demonstrates how electrification can improve performance without relying on a large battery pack or completely changing the driving experience.

Even though the Macan EV has already reached customers globally, Porsche admits that many buyers are still cautious about making the jump to full EV ownership. The hesitation is not necessarily tied to the vehicles themselves, but rather concerns surrounding charging infrastructure, convenience, and overall comfort with the technology.

Because of that, Porsche believes maintaining a broad powertrain lineup is the smartest strategy right now. Instead of forcing customers toward one specific solution, the company plans to continue offering traditional petrol models, hybrids, and fully electric vehicles side by side while the market gradually adapts.

For enthusiasts hoping to experience an electric Porsche 911 today, there is technically already an option available, although it does not come directly from Stuttgart.

British company Everrati has built a reputation around converting classic Porsche 911 models into fully electric machines. Its conversions replace the iconic flat-six engine with a single electric motor powered by a 53-kWh battery pack. The company claims an estimated driving range of around 241 km (150 miles), while also offering DC fast charging functionality.

The conversions go beyond just swapping the powertrain. Everrati also upgrades the donor cars with modern adaptive suspension systems, Brembo braking hardware, refreshed cabins, and fully reversible engineering modifications. That means owners could theoretically return the vehicle to its original combustion-engine specification in the future if desired.

While a factory-built electric Porsche 911 still appears to be many years away, it is becoming increasingly clear that Porsche is trying to balance modern electrification with the heritage and emotion that define the 911 badge.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will the Porsche 911 become fully electric?

Porsche has confirmed that the 911 will not go fully electric before the end of the decade. The brand is currently focusing on hybrid technology for the model instead.

What is Porsche’s T-Hybrid system?

The T-Hybrid setup combines traditional combustion power with electrification to improve efficiency and performance without turning the 911 into a full EV.

Which Porsche sports cars will become electric first?

The next-generation Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman are expected to become the company’s first fully electric two-door sports cars.

Why is Porsche delaying an electric 911?

Porsche says many customers are still hesitant about EV ownership due to charging infrastructure and general comfort with electric technology. The brand believes a mixed approach currently makes more sense.

Can you already buy an electric Porsche 911?

Not from Porsche itself, but companies like Everrati offer electric conversions for classic 911 models.

How far can the Everrati electric Porsche 911 travel?

Everrati claims an estimated range of around 241 km (150 miles) from its 53-kWh battery pack.