Rare Green Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar Headed For Auction

The closest thing to driving a Formula 1 car on public roads is about to change hands, with an almost untouched Mercedes-AMG One heading to auction in the Netherlands.

A 2024 example of the hybrid hypercar is being offered through RM Sotheby’s and has covered just 185 km (115 miles) since leaving the factory. Production of the AMG One was capped at only 275 units globally, making it one of the rarest modern Mercedes-AMG creations ever built.

This particular car stands out even further thanks to its custom Reingrün finish, a ‘Sonderlackierung’ (paint-to-sample) option that reportedly added €27,500 when new. Unlike most AMG One examples finished in silver, grey or black shades inspired by Mercedes’ Formula 1 colours, this deep green specification gives the car a far more unique identity.

The cabin continues the bespoke theme with Magma Grey Nappa leather upholstery and Digitalgrün stitching, while matte black magnesium wheels and gloss black brake calipers complete the look. According to the auction details, the vehicle has also been protected with paint protection film from new in an effort to preserve the special paintwork.

Power comes from one of the most complicated drivetrains ever fitted to a road car. At its core sits a turbocharged 1.6-litre V6 hybrid system directly inspired by Mercedes’ championship-winning Formula 1 programme. The engine is paired with four electric motors, including Formula 1-derived motor generator units, delivering a combined 1,049 hp (782 kW).

All that power is sent through an all-wheel drive system and a seven-speed sequential gearbox developed to offer an experience far closer to a race car than a traditional hypercar. Mercedes-AMG claims the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) takes just 2.9 seconds, while top speed is rated at 352 km/h (219 mph).

The car heading to auction was serviced by Mercedes-AMG in February 2026, with the “Service A” reportedly costing over €37,610. Following the service, the factory warranty was extended through to February 2028.

RM Sotheby’s estimates the AMG One will sell for between €2.65 million and €3 million at the upcoming auction in Burgerveen, Netherlands.