Talos 911 RT Takes The Porsche GT3 RS To Another Level

Doesn’t really matter whether you’re talking about an early 996-generation car or the latest 992 model, the Porsche 911 GT3 RS is already far more track-focused than most drivers will ever need. But the aftermarket world exists for a reason, and there are always buyers chasing something even more extreme. That’s where the new Talos 911 RT comes in.

Taking inspiration from the legendary 911 R race car, Talos describes the RT as a machine built to deliver serious drama on both road and track. Visually, it’s impossible to ignore. Every exterior panel has been replaced with exposed carbon fibre, helping shave 80kg from the car and bringing total weight down to 1,350kg. According to the company, the design process involved digitally scanning the original race machine before adapting those aggressive lines to suit the road-going GT3 RS platform. The end result is about as subtle as a race car with number plates, and Talos makes no apology for that.

The upgrades go well beyond cosmetics. Beneath the skin sits a bespoke Öhlins TTX suspension setup developed specifically for this build. Talos says the system was engineered from scratch alongside Öhlins rather than simply tweaking an existing package. The aim was to combine genuine road usability with sharp circuit capability, while owners can further fine-tune settings through a smartphone app if they want to get really technical.

Power has also been bumped up. Talos claims the flat-six now produces roughly 533 hp (397 kW), compared to the standard 493 hp (368 kW) from the donor 991.1 GT3 RS. Details on exactly how the increase was achieved remain limited, although the company says the engine has been tuned to deliver smooth, natural and progressive performance rather than something overly aggressive. Interestingly, Talos also mentions a turbo upgrade on the optional extras list, despite the GT3 RS being naturally aspirated from factory.

As expected with low-volume boutique builds like this, personalisation plays a huge role. Production will reportedly be capped at just 20 examples, with every customer heavily involved in the specification process. That means no two cars are likely to look alike. Some buyers may even choose to paint over the exposed carbon bodywork instead of leaving it visible. The options catalogue sounds almost endless too, ranging from carbon doors and custom exhaust systems to race-style mirrors and plenty more besides. If it can be imagined on a 911, Talos seems willing to build it.

Naturally, exclusivity comes at a serious cost. Pricing starts at £850,000 (just under R20 million) before adding any bespoke options, and that’s before sourcing the donor GT3 RS itself, which remains an expensive proposition on its own. Realistically, buyers could easily end up spending close to £1 million by the time the project is complete.