Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with Manthey Kit Sets New Record At The ‘Ring

The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT already sat at the top of Porsche’s EV hierarchy, but the brand has now pushed things even further with the introduction of a new Manthey performance package. Built on top of the existing Weissach Package, the upgraded machine recently lapped the Nürburgring in 6:55.553 with Porsche development driver Lars Kern behind the wheel.

That benchmark is a massive improvement over the standard Taycan Turbo GT, trimming around 12 seconds from the original lap time. It also puts the Porsche back ahead of the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra, which previously claimed the production EV record in the executive class with a 7:04.957 lap. While Xiaomi also managed a sensational 6:22.091 Nürburgring run with a prototype in June 2025, that car was not a production-spec model and therefore sits in a different category altogether.

The new Manthey package was developed through collaboration between Porsche’s Weissach engineering division and the Manthey team based in Meuspath, Germany. Drawing heavily from Porsche’s motorsport know-how, the upgrade bundle brings revised aerodynamics, suspension tweaks, lighter components, stickier tyres, and additional power.

Visually, the modified Taycan looks far more aggressive than before. A prominent carbon fibre aero package dominates the exterior, with the front end receiving an adjustable splitter, large canards, and GT3-inspired vents integrated into the front fenders.

Along the sides, the car gains broader wheel arch extensions, more pronounced side skirts, and lightweight 21-inch forged aluminium wheels. Rear wheels feature carbon aero discs, while titanium wheel bolts help reduce unsprung mass by around 2.7 kg. Porsche also fitted wider track-focused tyres for additional grip. At the rear, the Taycan receives a larger manually adjustable wing and a more angular diffuser setup.

Porsche claims the aerodynamic revisions dramatically increase downforce compared to the standard car. At 200 km/h (124 mph), the Manthey-equipped Taycan generates 310 kg of downforce, a substantial jump from the previous 95 kg. Flat out at 309 km/h (192 mph), which is 5 km/h (3 mph) faster than before, total downforce rises to an enormous 740 kg.

Performance has also received a healthy bump. The dual-motor electric setup now produces 804 hp (600 kW) in normal operation, while Attack Mode unlocks 978 hp (730 kW). Those figures represent gains of 27 hp and 40 hp respectively over the regular Taycan Turbo GT.

Under launch control, peak output remains unchanged at 1,019 hp (760 kW), but torque increases by 30 Nm (22 lb-ft) to 1,269 Nm (936 lb-ft). Even with those impressive numbers, the Porsche still trails the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra on outright figures, as the Chinese EV delivers a staggering 1,526 hp (1,138 kW) and 1,770 Nm (1,305 lb-ft).

To help manage the additional performance, Porsche recalibrated the Porsche Active Ride suspension system alongside the all-wheel-drive and four-wheel-steering systems. Stopping power has also improved thanks to larger 440 mm front brake discs and upgraded brake pads designed for harder circuit use.

According to Lars Kern, the Manthey package transforms the Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package into an even sharper circuit machine. During the record-setting lap, he reportedly carried an additional 14 km/h (8.7 mph) through the Nürburgring’s famous Lauda-Lefthander section compared to his earlier run.

Check out the impressive run below.