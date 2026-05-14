Toyota Hilux Owners Make History With Massive NAMPO Gathering

Toyota South Africa Motors has once again put the spotlight on the Hilux after setting a new benchmark for the biggest gathering of Hilux bakkies ever recorded at the 2026 NAMPO Harvest Day. A total of 1,545 Hilux models assembled at the event, surpassing the previous record of 1,440 vehicles and reclaiming the title Toyota had previously secured at Atlantis Dunes in Cape Town.

The gathering formed part of Toyota’s first large-scale Hilux Showcase at NAMPO and drew strong support from owners and enthusiasts from around the country. The event highlighted just how deeply rooted the Hilux nameplate has become in South African motoring culture over the decades.

Speaking during the event, Toyota South Africa Motors Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing Leon Theron said the turnout exceeded expectations and reflected the strong connection many South Africans have with the Hilux badge. According to Theron, the occasion was not only about setting records but also about celebrating the community that has grown around the model over generations.

First introduced locally in 1969 and built in South Africa for decades, the Hilux has built a reputation for reliability, durability and versatility. Among the standout vehicles at the gathering was an early 1970s example, while another Hilux on display had already covered more than one million kilometres, underlining the model’s long-standing reputation for longevity.

The event itself offered more than just the record attempt. Visitors were treated to live entertainment, giveaways, spot prizes and various activities designed to create a family-friendly atmosphere throughout the showcase.

One of the major highlights came when participant Hendrik Coetzee walked away with a brand-new Toyota Hilux Xtra Cab, complete with complimentary insurance and accessories. The prize draw was open to all those who participated in the world record attempt, making Coetzee one of the first South Africans to take delivery of the latest-generation Hilux.

Toyota also revealed that four additional Guinness World Record attempts were conducted during the event. Those results are still awaiting official confirmation and will be announced once the adjudication process has been completed.

Theron added that the event reinforced how the Hilux has become more than simply a vehicle in South Africa, evolving into a product closely tied to families, businesses, communities and shared experiences across multiple generations.