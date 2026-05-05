Volkswagen Golf R 24h Confirmed for Nürburgring Return in 2027

Volkswagen R is setting its sights on the Green Hell once again, and this time it is marking a milestone. The brand has confirmed a return to the 24 Hours of Nürburgring in 2027, timed to coincide with 25 years since the debut of the original Golf R32 from 2002, the car that laid the foundation for the R lineage.

For this challenge on the Nordschleife, Volkswagen will partner with Max Kruse Racing, a team already well acquainted with the circuit after running the Golf GTI Clubsport 24h there over the past three years. The new contender carries the name Golf R 24h, and an early concept has already been revealed to hint at what is coming.

It takes the standard Golf R as a starting point but pushes things much further visually and aerodynamically. There is a massive front splitter, a vented bonnet, widened fenders, an aggressive rear wing and a proper diffuser. The stance is significantly lower than the road car, and it sits on full race-spec wheels wrapped in slick tyres.

There are clear visual links to the GTI Clubsport 24h, which makes sense given the shared platform and team behind it. That said, the final race version could still evolve as development continues ahead of its 2027 debut.

The key difference compared to the previous GTI-based racer is underneath. While the Clubsport 24h stuck with front-wheel drive, the Golf R 24h switches to an all-wheel-drive setup, bringing it closer in philosophy to the production Golf R.

Volkswagen has not locked in the final technical details yet, but it is expected to run a more extreme version of the familiar turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine. For reference, the outgoing Golf GTI Clubsport 24h delivers 343 hp (256 kW) and runs on E20 bioethanol.

Reinhold Ivenz, Head of Volkswagen R, described the Nürburgring 24 Hours as the ultimate proving ground under real racing conditions, adding that this new machine is shaping up to be the wildest Golf R ever created.

This return to the Nürburgring fits neatly into Volkswagen R’s motorsport story. The brand dominated the World Rally Championship with the Polo between 2013 and 2016, and later grabbed headlines with the all-electric ID.R, which set multiple records in 2018 and 2019.

Looking at the road car lineup, the Golf R will soon be joined by a fresh T-Roc R, with a Tiguan R also expected down the line. There were also whispers of a more extreme Golf R using the five-cylinder engine from the Audi RS3, but with stricter Euro 7 regulations arriving and that engine being phased out, that idea seems unlikely unless a hybrid alternative comes into play.