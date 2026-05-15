Volkswagen ID Polo GTI Brings Electric Power To The Legendary Badge

The upcoming electric GTI era is about to begin, and Volkswagen believes the new ID Polo GTI will still deliver the same character that made the badge legendary. Despite the switch to battery power, the German brand says this compact EV has been engineered to remain practical enough for daily driving while still offering the sharp handling and fun factor GTI fans expect.

Built on the recently unveiled ID Polo EV platform, the new GTI becomes the first fully electric model to wear Volkswagen’s iconic performance badge. Power comes from a front-mounted electric motor producing 223 hp (166 kW), capable of spinning up to 15,000 rpm. Volkswagen claims the hatchback can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.8 seconds while topping out at 175 km/h (109 mph).

Rather than chasing outrageous power figures, Volkswagen says the focus was placed squarely on driver enjoyment. Engineers concentrated heavily on chassis tuning, steering response and handling balance to make sure the car feels engaging from behind the wheel.

The ID Polo GTI receives a significantly revised suspension setup featuring firmer springs and dampers, adaptive suspension technology and upgrades borrowed from the Golf GTI. At the front, the MacPherson strut arrangement incorporates a locking differential and anti-roll bar from its petrol-powered sibling, while the rear gets a specially developed twist-beam axle. Volkswagen’s driving dynamics team says the rear setup was carefully designed to improve lateral stability without sacrificing ride comfort.

A dedicated GTI drive mode can be activated through a large button mounted on the steering wheel. Once engaged, the car sharpens its drivetrain and chassis settings while also introducing an artificial combustion-engine soundtrack inside the cabin. GTI mode additionally unlocks launch control functionality.

Under the floor sits the largest battery available for the ID Polo lineup, a 52 kWh nickel-manganese-cobalt pack. Because of the GTI’s performance-focused tuning, maximum driving range drops slightly from 455 km to 423 km (263 miles). Fast charging peaks at 105 kW DC, allowing the battery to recharge from 10% to 80% in approximately 24 minutes.

Visually, the production car remains very close to the ID GTI concept revealed back in 2023. Volkswagen retained the aggressive styling with pronounced wheel arches, sporty bumpers, side skirts, a roof spoiler and subtle diffusers. The honeycomb grille treatment and distinctive alloy wheel design inspired by classic GTI “pepperpot” wheels also survive the transition to production.

Compared with the standard ID Polo, the GTI sits slightly lower and features revised front and rear overhangs. Interior practicality remains unaffected, however, with Volkswagen still claiming 441 litres of luggage space. At 4,104 mm long, the new model is substantially larger than the original 1976 Golf GTI that inspired its proportions.

Inside, the cabin largely mirrors the regular ID Polo but gains GTI-specific touches, upgraded materials and sports seats finished in a modern interpretation of the traditional tartan pattern. Drivers also get a 10.25-inch digital instrument display that can replicate the appearance of an old-school 1980s Golf cluster, alongside a 13-inch infotainment screen and a mix of physical controls.

Volkswagen says the GTI formula remains unchanged despite the move to electrification, insisting that the blend of performance, usability and understated design still defines the badge nearly 50 years later.

Pricing in the UK is expected to start at around £33,500, with customer deliveries expected early next year. Volkswagen is also reportedly exploring more hardcore future variants, including a potential Clubsport version with as much as 282 hp (210 kW).