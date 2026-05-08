Volkswagen Working On Hardcore ID Polo GTI Clubsport With Fake Gearchanges

Volkswagen’s upcoming electric GTI line-up could soon get even more serious, as the brand is reportedly developing a harder-core Clubsport version of the new ID Polo GTI. Along with a healthy bump in performance, the hotter derivative is also expected to introduce software tricks designed to recreate the feel of a traditional petrol-powered hot hatch, including simulated gearchanges and stepped power delivery.

Reports about a more extreme version of the electric hatch first surfaced last year while the project was still being referred to internally as the ID 2. At the time, sources indicated that output could climb from 223 hp (166 kW) to around 282 hp (210 kW). The upgraded model was also tipped to swap out the current BorgWarner-controlled differential setup for a proper mechanical limited-slip differential.

Now, Volkswagen chassis and dynamics boss Florian Umbach has shed more light on what the company is experimenting with during an early drive of the near-production-ready ID Polo GTI.

According to Umbach, there is still additional performance left untapped within the existing motor and battery package. He noted that engineers believe both the drivetrain and front axle are capable of handling more torque and higher peak outputs than what the standard car currently delivers.

Volkswagen is also working on technology that mimics the sensation of shifting gears, similar to what Hyundai has already implemented in its electric N performance models. Umbach explained that the feature is largely software-driven, relying on motor calibration and an accompanying sound profile to recreate a more engaging driving experience.

The ID Polo GTI already leans heavily into nostalgia, with a configurable digital instrument cluster capable of replicating the appearance of the original Mk1 Golf GTI. That same retro-inspired thinking could eventually extend to the way the car accelerates, potentially imitating the delivery characteristics of classic GTI models rather than behaving like a typical single-speed EV.

That said, Volkswagen appears to be waiting to see how buyers respond to the standard model before committing fully to these more enthusiast-focused additions. Umbach hinted that projects like the simulated gearbox and more aggressive Clubsport derivative will ultimately depend on whether the electric GTI proves commercially successful.

As with previous Clubsport-badged Volkswagens, the more focused version is also expected to receive chassis upgrades, a lower ride height, sharper styling details and a more aggressive overall setup aimed at enthusiastic drivers.