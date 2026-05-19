Xiaomi YU7 GT Becomes Fastest SUV Ever Around Nürburgring

Xiaomi is continuing its push into the high-performance EV space and the latest milestone comes from the Nürburgring Nordschleife, where the new Xiaomi YU7 GT has officially become the fastest production SUV around the legendary German circuit. The electric SUV completed a lap in 7:34.931, edging out some serious performance heavyweights in the process.

The new benchmark puts the YU7 GT ahead of the Audi RS Q8 Performance, which recorded a 7:36.698 lap in 2024, while the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Coupé previously managed a 7:38.925 run back in 2021.

Xiaomi also confirmed that its lead development driver, Ren Zhoucan, became the first Chinese driver to receive official Nürburgring lap certification through the programme linked to the record attempt.

The timing of the announcement is no coincidence either. Xiaomi will officially reveal the YU7 GT in China on May 21, with company founder and CEO Lei Jun previously describing the model as a “pure-blood GT” SUV engineered with a strong focus on outright performance.

While Xiaomi has yet to publish all of the technical details surrounding the Nürburgring test vehicle, the Nordschleife remains one of the toughest proving grounds in the automotive world and a place manufacturers use to validate everything from chassis balance to high-speed durability.

The YU7 GT’s record follows Xiaomi’s aggressive Nürburgring campaign that started with the SU7 Ultra sedan. Earlier in 2025, the SU7 Ultra claimed the production EV lap record at the circuit before later setting an astonishing 6:22.091 time, placing it among the fastest production-based cars ever recorded at the track.

The YU7 GT produces up to 990 hp (738 kW) and Xiaomi claims a top speed of 300 km/h (186 mph). Range is rated at 705 km on the CLTC cycle thanks to a large 101.7 kWh battery pack.

Power comes from a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system delivering 288 kW (386 hp) to the front axle and 450 kW (604 hp) to the rear.

Handling upgrades appear equally serious. The SUV uses Xiaomi’s Jialong Chassis Master Edition setup, developed and fine-tuned at the Nürburgring. It features dual-valve CDC dampers with independent rebound and compression control, dual-chamber air suspension with adjustable ride height and stiffness, plus an electronic limited-slip differential capable of rapidly distributing torque between the rear wheels.