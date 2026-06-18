Bugatti Golf Clubs Will Set You Back Over R1 Million

There’s luxury, there’s ultra-luxury, and then there’s whatever bracket you land in when you can drop $72,000 (approx R1,17m) on a set of golf clubs without flinching. Welcome to the Honma x Bugatti collaboration. A collection that makes no apologies for what it is.

The two brands announced their co-branded golf club collection this week, and it’s hard to argue the pairing doesn’t make sense. Honma, the Japanese golf equipment maker founded in Yokohama in 1958, has always operated on the principle that master artisans working by hand can achieve things no factory production line ever could. Bugatti, the French hypercar manufacturer with roots stretching back to 1909, built its entire legacy on exactly the same obsession. When two brands defined by their refusal to compromise meet in the middle, the results are predictably extraordinary and predictably expensive.

The collection is split into three distinct lines, each aimed at a slightly different kind of buyer.

The Beres Super Premium Collection

This is the one that collectors will lose sleep over. Drawing inspiration from the Bugatti Tourbillon which i is arguably the most technically ambitious hypercar currently in production, the Beres Super Premium Collection integrates aerodynamic shapes and signature design cues from the hypercar’s bodywork directly into the club architecture. Bugatti’s iconic horseshoe grille, the legendary C-line, and the Tourbillon’s instrument cluster are all worked into the clubhead design. These aren’t stickers or decals, they’re structural details that most players will never even notice mid-swing.

The 3 Star and 4 Star sets carry an ice-blue finish applied using the same two-tone paint technique found on the Tourbillon’s body panels. The 5 Star tier is limited to just 20 sets worldwide and represents the absolute pinnacle of the collection, retailing at $72,000. The 4 Star comes in at $25,000 (approximately R400,000), while the 3 Star is priced at $12,500 (approximately R200,000).

For context, the Bugatti Tourbillon hypercar itself starts at just over $4 million (approximately R64,880,000). So on a relative scale, the clubs are practically a bargain.

The Tour World Premium Collection

If the Beres line is a collector’s piece, the Tour World Premium Collection is built to actually play. Based on Honma’s professional TW777 platform, it brings together a titanium-carbon composite driver with a low centre of gravity, precision CNC-milled forged irons, fairway woods, hybrids, wedges, and a putter — all wrapped in Bugatti’s design language. Sets start at $6,500 (approximately R100,000), making it the entry point into the collaboration and the line most likely to see time on an actual course rather than in a glass cabinet.

The Super Premium Bugatti Putter

Perhaps the most artistically considered piece in the entire range, the standalone putter’s head profile is taken directly from the rear silhouette of the Tourbillon, while the sole draws its design inspiration from Bugatti’s signature tachometer. At address, the head contour references the flowing bonnet lines of a Bugatti hyper sports car, with the streamlined curves extending naturally through the sightline. Precision milling provides exceptional feedback, and the putter is available in 4 Star and 5 Star configurations, priced between $3,200 and $9,600.

This Isn’t Bugatti’s First Lifestyle Detour

Regular readers will know Bugatti has been expanding well beyond hypercars for a while now. We recently covered the Bugatti x C Seed N1 television that carries a price tag north of $500,000. Before that, there was the Jacob & Co. Bugatti Tourbillon watch with its miniaturised V16 engine movement.