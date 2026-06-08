Bugatti Unveils TV Inspired by the Tourbillon With R8 Million Price Tag

For years, Ferrari has dominated the luxury merchandise space, turning the Prancing Horse logo into a global lifestyle brand found on everything from clothing and footwear to watches, luggage and collectibles.

Bugatti has followed a similar path, expanding far beyond hypercars. Its catalogue already includes luxury furniture, premium audio products, electric scooters and even champagne. Now the French marque has ventured into an entirely new category with what could be one of the most extravagant televisions ever created.

Meet the C Seed Bugatti N1

The latest collaboration pairs Bugatti with Austrian luxury display specialist C Seed to create the Bugatti N1, a massive MicroLED television that doubles as a piece of automotive-inspired art.

Available in 110-inch and 137-inch configurations, the N1 is designed to disappear into its surroundings when not in use. Rather than resembling a traditional television, it takes the form of a sculptural sideboard that transforms into a giant display at the touch of a button.

What makes the system particularly striking is its dramatic deployment sequence. In roughly 45 seconds, the unit unfolds through a series of precisely choreographed movements before revealing the full display.

Inspired by the Bugatti Tourbillon

The design language draws heavily from the Bugatti Tourbillon, particularly its instantly recognisable side profile and signature C-shaped design element.

The resemblance is most obvious when the television is closed. As the display begins to open, the movement of the panels creates a visual effect reminiscent of the Tourbillon’s butterfly doors.

Bugatti says the concept aligns with the Tourbillon’s philosophy of reducing unnecessary screen exposure, allowing the display to remain completely hidden when not required.

Advanced MicroLED Technology

Beyond its theatrical transformation, the N1 packs some serious display technology.

The television uses advanced 4K MicroLED MiP technology, which promises exceptional contrast, deep black levels and impressive brightness while maintaining efficient power consumption and low heat output.

Additional features include HDR10+ compatibility, specialised anti-glare coatings and C Seed’s Adaptive Gap Calibration technology, all intended to deliver a seamless cinematic viewing experience even on a display of this scale.

A 180-degree rotation function further increases flexibility, allowing owners to adjust the screen position depending on the room layout.

Premium Materials Throughout

Like many Bugatti products, attention to detail extends beyond the technology.

Carbon fibre components are incorporated into the structure, helping reduce weight while reinforcing the connection to the brand’s hypercars. The unit also uses materials, finishes and design cues inspired by the Tourbillon, alongside an exclusive Sculpture Silver finish and a range of bespoke colour options.

A Sound System Worthy of the Price Tag

Audio performance is handled by a high-end system developed with Wisdom Audio.

The speaker array uses advanced planar magnetic technology and is integrated directly into the furniture-like structure. When activated, the speakers extend into position and then retract neatly when the television is switched off, preserving the clean appearance of the unit.

It Costs More Than Many Supercars

Bugatti has not officially confirmed pricing, but reports suggest the flagship 137-inch version could exceed $500,000 (approximately R8.3 million).

That places it firmly in the territory of exotic supercars and limited-production luxury vehicles, making it one of the most expensive televisions money can buy.

For Bugatti clients seeking the ultimate statement piece for their home, however, price is unlikely to be the deciding factor.