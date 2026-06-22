BYD Going Big At The Goodwood Festival of Speed 2026

The Goodwood Festival of Speed is shaping up to be one of the most significant events in BYD Group’s history, with the Chinese automotive giant set to unveil no fewer than eight new models across three of its brands. From global debuts to official UK market launches, the stand promises to be one of the most talked-about at this year’s event.

BYD Executive Vice President Stella Li summed up the group’s ambitions ahead of the event: “This is more than a product showcase. It is a statement of intent. With eight premieres across three distinct brands, BYD Group is demonstrating how innovation, performance, premium design and sustainability can coexist within one of the most comprehensive automotive portfolios in the world.”

DENZA Takes Centre Stage With the Z Coupe and Z Racing World Debuts

The headline act for BYD’s premium sub-brand is undoubtedly the DENZA Z Coupe, making its world debut alongside the equally dramatic DENZA Z Racing. Both are all-electric coupes that expand on the “Pure Emotion” design language first seen on the Z Spider at Auto China in Beijing earlier this year.

The Coupe carries over the Spider’s triple-motor powertrain and is capable of reaching 349 km/h (217 mph). Despite those headline figures, it hasn’t been designed purely as a showpiece. A 2+2 seating layout and a usable boot mean it can serve as a genuine everyday proposition. The Racing variant goes further still, leaning into aerodynamics with an extensive carbon fibre bodywork package designed to push downforce to the extreme.

DENZA will also bring the BAO 5 to Europe for the first time. This rugged premium SUV combines three electric motors with a turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine through BYD’s DM-o (Dual-Mode Off-Road) technology, promising off-road capability alongside EV refinement on everyday roads.

DENZA Officially Launches in the UK With the Z9GT and D9 DM-i

Beyond the performance cars, Goodwood marks the official start of DENZA’s UK chapter. The Z9GT will be the brand’s opening move in Britain, with the DENZA D9 DM-i following close behind.

The D9 is a seven-seat luxury MPV that prioritises cabin comfort above almost everything else. Middle-row seats recline up to 152 degrees with massage functionality built in, while all seven seats feature heating and ventilation. Boot space is a generous 430 litres even with all seats occupied. The DM-i plug-in hybrid drivetrain delivers up to 209 km (130 miles) of WLTP pure-electric range and produces 353PS (260 kW) through a dual-motor layout.

BYD Brings the DOLPHIN G DM-i Supermini and SHARK Pick-Up to the UK

One of the most relevant arrivals for everyday buyers is the BYD DOLPHIN G DM-i. Having made its global debut in Berlin on 10 June, the compact model now heads to Goodwood for its first UK appearance. It is the only supermini on the market with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, and it offers a combined driving range of 1,040 km (646 miles). Boot space reportedly exceeds that of several larger family hatchbacks, making it an interesting proposition in a segment that has historically offered limited range and practicality from electrified alternatives.

The second UK-focused launch is the BYD SHARK, a pick-up truck making its European debut at the festival. Powered by a 435PS (320 kW) DM-o plug-in hybrid drivetrain, the SHARK covers 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 5.7 seconds, offers 89 km (55 miles) of electric-only running, and can tow up to 2,500 kg. For those interested in BYD’s pick-up ambitions, the recently revealed BYD Shark 6 Performance shows just how seriously the brand is chasing this segment.

YANGWANG U9 Xtreme Confirms European Availability as World’s Fastest Production Car

YANGWANG, the ultra-premium tier of the BYD Group, brings arguably the most jaw-dropping machine to the entire festival. The U9 Xtreme has already made its mark on European soil twice, first with a 6:59.157 lap of the Nürburgring Nordschleife to claim the production EV lap record, and again with an officially verified top speed of 496 km/h (308.4 mph) to become the fastest production car on the planet. Its appearance at Goodwood signals that European buyers will have access to the car, a significant step for a model that previously seemed destined for the Chinese market only.

Joining it on the stand is the YANGWANG U7, a luxury saloon available with both plug-in hybrid and fully electric powertrains. The U7 features a four-motor e⁴ layout, four-wheel steering, and BYD’s DiSus-Z active suspension system. You can read more about the Yangwang U9 Track Edition for more background on the engineering behind YANGWANG’s performance ambitions.

The BYD Stand at Goodwood Is the Largest in Festival History

The scale of BYD’s presence at Goodwood reflects just how seriously the group is targeting Western markets. The stand is the largest ever assembled at the Festival of Speed and will include a dedicated Tech Zone, an off-road demonstration area, driving simulators, robots, a merchandise store, and a rooftop hospitality terrace.