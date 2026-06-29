Corvette ZR1X Smashes Production Car Record at Pikes Peak

The 2027 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X has done something remarkable at one of motorsport’s most demanding venues as it has rewritten the production car record at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC).

The annual race up Colorado’s iconic mountain was blessed with ideal conditions this year. No clouds, no rain, and no snow meant the stage was perfectly set for the mountain to give up some of its records, and that’s exactly what happened.

A Record That Needed No Official Class to Matter

The production car record at Pikes Peak isn’t an officially recognised PPIHC class, but that hasn’t made it any less coveted. The previous benchmark had been held by a 2022 Porsche 911 Turbo S which is a formidable standard-bearer by any measure.

That record now belongs to the ZR1X.

The Run That Changed Everything

Driver JR Hildebrand piloted the 2027 Corvette ZR1X to the 14,115-foot summit in a time of 9:30.104. To put that into context, the previous record stood at 9:53.541, set by David Donner under non-race-day conditions. Donner’s official race-day best had been a 10:34.053.

This year, Donner returned and posted a very respectable 9:53.740. But just two runs later, Hildebrand and the ZR1X arrived and rendered it irrelevant.

Stock From the Factory, Fast From the Factory

What makes this achievement particularly striking is what the ZR1X was not. It wasn’t a stripped-out time-attack special or a factory-backed prototype with hidden modifications. The car ran on its standard carbon wheels fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres with the only changes being the mandatory safety equipment required by race regulations, including a roll cage, racing harness, and fuel cell.

Everything else? Straight off the production line.

The ZR1X Continues to Make Its Case

This Pikes Peak record is the latest in a growing list of landmark moments for the ZR1X. The car has already proven itself at the Nürburgring, and its straight-line performance credentials are equally impressive. With a Pikes Peak production car record now added to its résumé, Chevrolet’s American hypercar continues to make the case that genuinely world-class performance doesn’t have to come with a European badge or an eight-figure price tag.