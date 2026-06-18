Ferrari Reportedly Tells Customers That Buying The Luce Will Give Access To Exclusive Allocations

Ferrari’s first fully electric model, the Luce, is said to be playing an unexpected role behind the scenes. Beyond introducing the brand to the EV era, the €550,000 newcomer could also become a key part of Ferrari’s famously exclusive customer hierarchy.

Ferrari’s Allocation System Rewards Loyalty

Ferrari has long managed demand differently from most manufacturers. Rather than operating simple waiting lists, the company carefully selects who gets access to its most desirable products.

Building a strong relationship with the brand typically requires years of ownership, attendance at factory events and a history of keeping rather than immediately flipping cars. Buyers who demonstrate loyalty are often rewarded with access to limited-production models and hypercars.

That approach has helped Ferrari maintain exclusivity while producing relatively small numbers of vehicles. Around 14,000 cars left Maranello last year, ensuring demand continues to exceed supply.

The Luce Could Become an Important Stepping Stone

According to a report from Bloomberg, Ferrari is encouraging customers already inside its allocation programme to consider the Luce. The electric model, which has received a mixed reception among traditional enthusiasts, may offer owners a route to higher levels within Ferrari’s customer structure.

Collector-car advisor Max Girardo, founder of Girardo & Co. and former RM Sotheby’s specialist, compared the system to gaining access to a restaurant with impossible reservations.

The more frequently you visit, the more likely you are to be recognised and rewarded. Ferrari applies a similar philosophy, with long-term clients receiving preferential treatment.

Buyers Receive a Clear Message

Bloomberg reportedly spoke to collectors and investors across several markets to understand how Ferrari has communicated the importance of the Luce.

One customer indicated that purchasing the electric model was presented as a significant factor in maintaining top-tier status. Another collector suggested Ferrari has implied that future access to highly exclusive models could depend on buying the Luce or other entry-level offerings first.

For newer customers hoping to move up the ladder, the EV could become an important stepping stone.

Scarcity Remains Ferrari’s Greatest Asset

Ferrari’s strategy has always relied on controlled production volumes and maintaining demand beyond supply. This preserves pricing power and strengthens the desirability of every limited-production model.

As a result, even if the Luce proves controversial among some enthusiasts, it could still attract buyers eager to improve their standing and secure future allocations.

For many collectors, ownership of an electric Ferrari may simply be the price of admission for something even more special down the road.