Hardcore Ferrari 12Cilindri Versione Speciale Caught On Camera

Ferrari appears to be preparing an even more focused version of its front-engined V12 flagship, as a heavily disguised prototype believed to be the upcoming 12Cilindri Versione Speciale has been spotted undergoing road testing.

While camouflage covers most of the bodywork, a few key details suggest this is far more than a routine development vehicle.

Distinctive Ducktail Gives The Game Away

The most obvious clue is found at the rear, where a prominent ducktail spoiler can be seen protruding from beneath the camouflage. The larger aerodynamic element hints at a more performance-oriented package compared to the standard 12Cilindri.

At the front, the prototype also appears to feature a revised bumper design with additional aerodynamic components aimed at improving airflow and stability at higher speeds.

These visual changes suggest Ferrari is focusing on both performance and handling improvements for the Versione Speciale derivative.

Prototype Uses Temporary Exhaust Setup

Another interesting detail is the presence of what seem to be temporary exhaust outlets. Manufacturers often use disguised or non-production exhaust systems during development to conceal the final design before launch.

As a result, the unusual tailpipe arrangement seen on this test vehicle is unlikely to make it onto the finished production model.

More Power Expected From The V12

Although Ferrari has not officially confirmed specifications, the 12Cilindri VS is expected to follow the brand’s established Versione Speciale formula.

That means a sharper driving experience, reduced weight, more aggressive chassis tuning and additional power over the standard car.

The naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 is expected to remain at the heart of the package, although engineers are likely extracting additional performance from the engine. The standard Ferrari 12Cilindri produces 819 hp (610 kW), so the VS model could push that figure even higher.

Ferrari Cavalcade Could Hold More Surprises

Reports suggest Ferrari may showcase a manual-transmission special model to select clients during this month’s Ferrari Cavalcade event. Whether that car turns out to be the 12Cilindri VS or an entirely different project remains unclear.

For now, the appearance of this prototype provides the strongest indication yet that a harder-edged Versione Speciale variant is nearing its official debut.