Jaguar Type 01 Launch Confirmed for New York This October

The wait is almost over. Jaguar has officially confirmed that its highly anticipated Type 01 electric GT will make its world debut in New York this October, with JLR chief commercial officer Leonard Hoornik breaking the news to investors at the company’s investor day on 17 June. He teased the occasion by saying the car would be launched “in a very, very special way,” though no further details were shared.

Choosing New York is a deliberate statement. After the preceding concept bowed at a Miami event last year, sticking with a US location underlines Jaguar’s conviction that America remains a core target market, despite the political headwinds around emissions legislation and the mixed reception that has greeted the brand’s bold reinvention.

Jaguar Stays the Course on Electric

Despite recent news that JLR will offer hybrid options on its EMA platform, used by future Land Rover models like the Evoque and Velar replacements, Jaguar itself is holding firm on its all-electric direction. CEO PB Balaji was unequivocal on the subject at the investor day: “The reason we are saying that is because the kind of performance attributes we want Jaguar to perform against can be delivered only through an electric drivetrain.”

What Does the Name Mean?

The production car carries the Type 01 nameplate into showrooms, replacing the working titles of Type 00 (used for the concept) and X900 (its internal codename). Jaguar says the name carries three layers of meaning.

“Type” is a direct nod to the brand’s motorsport bloodline, placing the new car in a lineage that stretches back to the C-Type that won Le Mans in 1951, continuing through the D-Type, E-Type, and F-Type. Each of those cars, the company says, balanced driving engagement with substantial power, refinement, and composure, qualities Jaguar wants the Type 01 to carry forward.

The “0” speaks to its zero-emissions powertrain, while the “1” marks its status as the opening chapter of a new Jaguar era.

Prototypes Already Out in the Open

Camouflaged prototypes have been spotted testing in Sweden and were recently given a public outing at Monaco’s Formula E race, where they completed a demonstration run ahead of the October reveal. It is a clear sign that development is well advanced.

On Sale in 2027

The Type 01 is targeted for customer deliveries in the first half of 2027, ending what will be roughly an 18-month gap in Jaguar production that began when the F-Pace SUV was retired in December. The car delivers over 1,000 bhp (745 kW) and is positioned to slot into the luxury market above the mainstream premium players like BMW and Mercedes-Benz but below the rarified air of Bentley and Aston Martin.

Pricing is expected to range from around £120,000 (approximately R2,610,000) for entry-level examples, rising to over £150,000 (approximately R3,262,500) for fully personalised, high-specification builds.

What Comes Next?

Further models built on Jaguar’s new JEA electric architecture are expected to follow, with a large limousine and an SUV widely anticipated. Those cars could arrive with the Type 02 and Type 03 names when they eventually enter production, suggesting Jaguar has a clear and consistent naming strategy mapped out for the years ahead.