Kosmera Star Razer Eyes 550 km/h with Electric Grand Tourer

A new name is about to enter the high-performance EV space, and it’s coming with the kind of numbers that make even the most seasoned car enthusiast do a double take. Kosmera, a premium electric vehicle brand backed by Chinese consumer technology company Dreame, has begun pulling back the curtain on what it plans to bring to the road before the end of the decade.

The brand has confirmed a three-model lineup comprising an SUV, a four-door grand tourer, and a full-blown hypercar. With offices already operating across the globe, Kosmera is targeting 2029 for its first production vehicles.

Meet the Star Razer Grand Tourer

The most visually striking reveal so far is the Star Razer, a sleek electric grand tourer that Kosmera has now shown in fresh renderings alongside drivetrain details. And if the numbers hold up, it will be one of the most extraordinary machines ever to reach tarmac.

The Star Razer is claimed to sprint from standstill to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 1.7 seconds, reach 400 km/h (249 mph) in 8.2 seconds, and ultimately top out at a staggering 550 km/h (342 mph). That last figure warrants a healthy dose of scepticism, it’s genuinely unclear what production tyres could cope with those velocities, let alone where such a speed could legally or safely be achieved outside of a sanctioned land-speed event.

The Powertrain: 3,112hp from Four Electric Motors

At the heart of all forthcoming Kosmera models sits a quad-motor setup developed by the brand’s in-house propulsion division, Axion Power. The architecture uses two dual-motor modules, one per axle, with each module targeting an output of 1,556 hp (1,160 kW). Combined, that delivers a theoretical 3,112 hp from a single platform, with all-wheel drive and torque vectoring built in as standard to manage that colossal output.

The system operates on a 1,200-volt electrical architecture, a significant step beyond the 800-volt setups that only the more progressive mainstream manufacturers are beginning to adopt today.

Taking a leaf from the book of the latest Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, Kosmera is turning to axial-flux electric motor technology across its range. To keep weight in check, the motor housings are constructed from magnesium-aluminium alloy die-cast structures reinforced with carbon-fibre, enabling a specific output of 81 hp per kilogram. Axion Power is also developing proprietary solutions for thermal management, bearing systems, and magnetic flux control, all engineered in-house.

Battery and Braking Claims

For the Hypera hypercar, Kosmera is targeting a battery pack with a capacity exceeding 100 kWh. The company says it is power-dense enough to sustain 2.5 laps of the Nürburgring Nordschleife with less than 30% capacity degradation, a bold claim that will need real-world verification when the time comes.

Braking hardware on the Hypera is equally serious: titanium carbon-ceramic discs with ten-piston front calipers and four-piston rears. Kosmera claims the car can haul from 100 km/h (62 mph) to a standstill in just 29.9 metres (98 feet).

A Brand Worth Watching

Kosmera is still firmly in the development phase, and claims of this magnitude have a way of colliding with reality once engineering and regulatory constraints come into play. That said, the technical ambition on display here is undeniable. With a well-resourced parent company in Dreame and an in-house powertrain division already deep in development, this is not a concept-only exercise. Whether the Star Razer and Hypera deliver on even a fraction of these numbers, the EV performance landscape is about to get a very interesting new contender.