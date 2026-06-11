Lamborghini Revuelto SV To Pack 1,065 HP (794 kW)

Revuelto SV rendering by @varryx_

The Lamborghini Revuelto is already one of the most extreme hybrid supercars on the market, but a sharper and more focused version is reportedly on the way. The upcoming Revuelto SV is expected to make its public debut during Monterey Car Week in August, although a select group of customers have already been given an early look behind closed doors.

Limited Production Planned

According to information shared by an attendee at a private preview event in New York, the Revuelto SV will be offered as a limited-production model. Production is reportedly set to be capped at 1,963 examples worldwide, a number that pays tribute to the year Lamborghini was founded.

As with previous Superveloce models, exclusivity is expected to play a major role in the car’s appeal, with demand likely to exceed the available build slots.

More Aggressive Styling

The Revuelto SV is said to adopt a significantly more aggressive appearance compared to the standard model. One of the most noticeable changes is expected to be a redesigned rear spoiler aimed at increasing aerodynamic efficiency and high-speed stability.

Reports also suggest the SV could feature a contrasting black bonnet and roof, giving it a more purposeful look. Buyers will allegedly have four factory livery options to choose from, with the launch specification finished in red.

Inside, Lamborghini is expected to borrow seats from the ultra-exclusive Lamborghini Fenomeno, adding another layer of exclusivity to the cabin.

Chassis and Powertrain Upgrades Expected

The biggest changes are likely to be found beneath the bodywork. Sources suggest Lamborghini engineers have revised the suspension setup to deliver sharper handling and improved track performance.

Power is also expected to increase. The standard Revuelto uses a naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 paired with three electric motors, producing a combined 1,001 hp (747 kW). Power is sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

For the SV, output is rumoured to climb to approximately 1,065 hp (794 kW), giving the flagship Lamborghini even greater performance potential.

While official specifications remain under wraps, Lamborghini’s history with SV-badged models suggests weight reduction, improved aerodynamics and a more focused driving experience will all form part of the package.

Official Reveal Expected In August

Lamborghini has yet to confirm the final details, but all signs point to the Revuelto SV making its global debut during Monterey Car Week. If the rumours prove accurate, it could become the most capable and desirable version of the Revuelto yet.

With more power, sharper dynamics and limited production numbers, the Revuelto SV looks set to continue Lamborghini’s long tradition of creating extreme Superveloce variants.