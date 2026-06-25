LARTE Design Returns to the Porsche Cayenne Coupé With a One-Off Burgundy Build

LARTE Design has revealed its latest Porsche Cayenne Coupé project, and this one is unlike anything the German customisation house has produced before. Where previous builds have paired the brand’s signature pink dry carbon with lighter body colours, this newest commission places that same striking finish against a deep burgundy exterior that shifts between wine and violet depending on how the light falls across it. The car was built as a single example for a specific client who had exhausted every option the Porsche configurator has to offer and wanted something genuinely irreplaceable.

What the LARTE Edition Package Includes

The full conversion consists of 11 exterior components, each produced from 100% pink dry carbon fibre: front bumper elements, a front splitter, grille set, air intake trims, bonnet, side sill extensions, rear diffuser, rear spoiler, roof spoiler, brake light details, and exhaust surrounds. Every part mounts directly to OEM fixing points with no drilling, no cutting, and no structural changes to the vehicle. Compatibility with parking sensors, driver assistance systems, and all factory technology is preserved throughout.

The pink finish is not applied after production. It is built into the material itself during the manufacturing process, meaning the colour and the carbon weave form a single continuous surface that exits the autoclave already unified. Every panel is refined to Class-A standard and hand-finished under directional lighting before a final inspection. The result is a surface that holds its geometry and colour stability under heat, UV exposure, and everyday use just as the structural layer does.

Production Standard Behind the Carbon

The carbon components for the LARTE Edition programme are produced at the same manufacturing facilities that supply dry-carbon parts to Koenigsegg, Bugatti, and Porsche. All components carry TÜV certification confirming compliance with European safety and quality requirements, and each kit undergoes a test fitting before leaving the workshop in Erkrath, Germany.

Installation is carried out at the LARTE Design facility in Germany or through the company’s international partner network. Beyond the standard kit, there is no defined ceiling on personalisation. Every idea an owner brings becomes part of the brief, and the team works directly with each client to develop the result.

How to Commission Your Own LARTE Edition Cayenne

The process starts with a single conversation. Send one photo and a general direction, and LARTE Design commits to returning a complete personalised proposal within 24 hours. That proposal covers an exterior concept, colour direction, component selection, project timeline, and full pricing. One inquiry, one direct answer.