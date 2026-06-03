LARTE Design Unveils Custom Colour Programme For Mercedes-AMG G63

Most Mercedes-AMG G63 owners end up driving away in whatever colour happened to be available at the time. While some buyers know exactly what they want, factory limitations, lengthy lead times and restricted paint choices often mean settling for something less personal.

German tuner LARTE Design believes that should not be the case.

Its latest G63 Colour Programme places colour selection at the centre of the ownership experience, allowing customers to create a one-of-a-kind shade developed specifically for their vehicle. Rather than selecting from a standard catalogue, owners work directly with designers to develop a bespoke finish that is then incorporated throughout the vehicle using the company’s WINNER carbon package for the facelifted G63.

A Colour Created For One Owner

Unlike vinyl wraps, which simply cover a vehicle’s original paintwork, LARTE’s approach focuses on developing a unique colour identity that becomes part of the vehicle itself.

Customers can draw inspiration from materials, objects, artwork, personal themes or even a colour they have always associated with themselves. Designers then refine and validate the shade to ensure consistency across painted surfaces, carbon components and wheels.

One showcase vehicle features a black-to-teal gradient accented by silver detailing, inspired by the livery of the Mercedes-AMG Formula One team. The finish extends across the bodywork and wheel design, creating a cohesive visual identity that cannot be replicated through standard factory options.

Painted Carbon Takes Centre Stage

The programme is built around 100% dry-carbon components, the same type of construction commonly used in high-end motorsport and supercar applications due to its strength and lightweight characteristics.

Customers can choose to leave the carbon weave exposed, paint it in their bespoke colour, or opt for coloured carbon where the weave itself carries the desired tone. This latter process remains exceptionally rare within the aftermarket industry and allows colour and carbon construction to become one integrated design element.

Designed Without Cutting The Original Vehicle

One of the more interesting aspects of the package is LARTE’s commitment to preserving the original structure of the G63.

Many aggressive widebody conversions require significant modifications to factory bodywork, often involving cutting panels and permanently altering the vehicle. According to LARTE, its system uses original mounting locations and avoids unnecessary drilling or cutting.

The components have reportedly been developed alongside suspension engineers and remain within the vehicle’s original proportions. All parts are TÜV-certified, helping maintain road legality while avoiding complications with insurance or future resale value.

Bespoke Process From Start To Finish

Every project begins with a design consultation where owners work alongside colour and trim specialists to create their preferred specification.

Physical paint and carbon samples are produced before work begins, allowing customers to evaluate the final finish in person rather than relying solely on digital renderings. The painting process is carried out in Germany at a facility that also works with some of the world’s most exclusive automotive brands.

Owners who already have a G63 can send their vehicle to LARTE’s facility in Erkrath, Germany, while prospective buyers can make use of the company’s sourcing service, which assists in acquiring and building a vehicle as part of a turnkey package.

Pricing And Build Time

LARTE’s dry-carbon package, including 23-inch wheels, starts from €44,276 (approximately R800,000).

Buyers can then choose between two distinct personalisation programmes:

The Canvas package starts from €74,276 (approximately R1,4m) and includes a bespoke colour applied throughout the vehicle.

Total Immersion starts from €89,276 (approximately R1,7m) and adds a fully coordinated interior specification to match the exterior theme.

For clients who do not yet own a G63, vehicle pricing is quoted separately as part of an individual proposal. Build time is estimated at around two months, with a personalised proposal typically provided within 24 hours of initial contact.

The result is a G63 that goes far beyond a conventional configuration sheet, allowing owners to create something genuinely unique while preserving the integrity of the original vehicle.