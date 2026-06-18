Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio Get a Significant Overhaul

Maserati has pulled the wraps off updated versions of both the GranTurismo and GranCabrio grand tourers, sharpening them up to meet a reinvigorated group of rivals that includes the Ferrari Amalfi, the Aston Martin DB12 S and the Bentley Continental GT. Unlike the relatively minor step between the MC20 and the MCPura, this refresh goes noticeably deeper with design, performance and cabin quality in a meaningful way.

A Sharper Look, Inside and Out

The most dramatic visual changes are upfront. The grille and the flanking air intakes have been pulled together into an almost unified piece, with a web of carbonfibre defining a more angular, MCPura-inspired take on Maserati’s signature grille shape. It’s a deliberately more aggressive look, drawing visual cues from both the MCXtrema track car and the MCPura supercar though Maserati is careful to stress that it’s still a GT, not a race car in road clothing. On the Folgore electric variant, those flanking vents become solid panels with three horizontal strakes running across them.

Round the back, clear-lens tail lights are now available as an option. New trident-design wheels, again nodding to the MCPura, add a further 10mm to the track width on each axle.

Inside, Maserati has addressed some long-standing frustrations. The fiddly drive mode buttons that were a constant irritant have been replaced by proper tactile toggles and while it is not a perfect solution, it is a real improvement over what came before. The steering wheel gets a flat top and bottom, there’s a new digital clock with a metal trim ring that feels appropriately upmarket, and the interface graphics have been refreshed to look cleaner and more modern. One genuinely useful addition: you can now swap between forward and reverse using the paddle shifters at low speeds, which saves the irritation of fumbling for console controls every time you’re manoeuvring.

Personalisation Gets Bigger

Maserati says one in four GranTurismo customers is already speccing a unique car through its Fuoriserie customisation programme, and to capitalise on that momentum, it’s expanding the colour palette with seven new shades: Matte Green Jupiter, Blu Denim, Matte Bronzo, Gloss Bronzo, Grigio Mistero, Rosso Velluto and Oro Lirico.

More Power for the Trofeo

The Nettuno twin-turbo V6 engine family carries over unchanged in structure, but the Trofeo variant gets a meaningful bump in output up to 581 hp (433 kW) from the previous 542 hp (404 kW). This creates a bigger gap between it and the Modena, which stays at 483 hp (360 kW). Maserati achieved the increase through revised boost mapping and an extended torque curve, which allows the engine to pull more freely toward the rev limit. Head of engineering Davide Danesin suggested you’ll want to keep an eye on that limiter, such is the Trofeo’s newfound enthusiasm for revs.

Peak torque figures remain the same at 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) for the Trofeo and 600 Nm (443 lb-ft) for the Modena although it now arrives 500rpm earlier, at 2,500rpm. Despite the extra horses, the 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) time for the Trofeo holds at 3.5 seconds, and the top speed remains 319 km/h (198 mph).

Folgore Gets a Range Boost

The tri-motor electric Folgore gets a useful update in the form of front axle decoupling, which allows the front motors to disconnect when full power isn’t needed, reducing energy consumption and drag. The result is a claimed range increase of around 88 km (55 miles), pushing the total figure to 539 km (335 miles). Real-world range will inevitably fall short of the official number, but any improvement over the roughly 320 km (200 miles) the current car manages in daily use would be a genuine step forward.

Country Mode: An Off-Road Option for a GT

A new Country Mode has been introduced which is exclusive to the combustion-engined models, as neither the Trofeo nor the Folgore receives it. It raises the standard air suspension by 25mm and adjusts both the engine and gearbox calibration to better suit rougher, bumpier roads where ground clearance might otherwise be a concern. Yes, Maserati’s continent-crossing grand tourer effectively now has an off-road mode.

What Comes Next?

CEO Santo Ficili has indicated that the GranTurismo story isn’t over, hinting at a future motorsport-focused evolution of the model and potentially a sharper, more hardcore road car to follow. If that turns out to be an MC Stradale revival, we’re very much here for it.