New AC Cobra GT Coupe Packs Up To 720 HP (537 kW) From Supercharged V8

The AC Cobra has taken on countless forms over the decades. Some wore dramatically widened metal bodywork, others embraced modern carbon fibre construction, and back in the 1960s buyers could even spec a removable hardtop. Yet despite all the variations, one thing never truly materialised from the factory: a proper fixed-roof Cobra that still retained the unmistakable styling cues of the original roadster.

That gap in the bloodline has finally been addressed with the arrival of the new AC Cobra GT Coupe. First teased through a series of renders in 2024, the production-ready version has now officially broken cover in 2026 and joins the GT Roadster as part of AC Cars’ broader push to reinvent the legendary British sports car for a modern audience. The company is also aiming to dramatically scale production, increasing annual output from roughly 100 units to around 1,000.

Instead of drawing heavily from the famous Shelby Daytona Coupe, AC says the GT Coupe takes its inspiration from the lesser-known A98 Le Mans racer from 1964. The connection is clear in the sweeping roofline, muscular rear arches and aerodynamic Kamm-tail rear end, all while preserving the classic proportions and face that instantly identify it as a Cobra.

Beneath the retro-inspired bodywork sits a far more modern structure. Around 75 percent of the Coupe’s engineering is shared with the GT Roadster, including an aluminium spaceframe chassis paired with a full carbon fibre body. Even with dimensions considerably larger than the original 1962 Cobra, AC claims curb weight remains below 1,600 kg.

Power comes courtesy of Ford’s familiar 5.0-litre Coyote V8, available in two different configurations. The naturally aspirated version produces 450 hp (336 kW) and 555 Nm (410 lb-ft), while the supercharged derivative pushes things considerably further with 720 hp (537 kW) and 820 Nm (605 lb-ft) of torque. According to AC, the blown model can dispatch the 0 to 97 km/h (60 mph) sprint in under 3.5 seconds.

Buyers still have the option of a six-speed manual transmission for a more traditional driving experience, although a modern 10-speed automatic with paddle shifters is also available. Purists will naturally gravitate toward the manual, but the newer automatic setup is worlds apart from the old three-speed gearboxes found in classic Cobras from decades ago.

Unlike many retro-themed performance machines that focus purely on track capability, the GT Coupe has been developed more as a high-speed grand tourer. AC says the cabin has been designed to comfortably accommodate taller drivers while also integrating modern infotainment, climate control and extensive customisation possibilities. Think of it as a far more exclusive and significantly more expensive alternative to something like a Morgan.

Pricing reflects that exclusivity. In the UK, the naturally aspirated model starts at £234,300 (approximately R5.1 million) before taxes, while the supercharged version climbs to £256,300 (approximately R5.6 million). To put that into perspective, the entry-level GT Coupe costs more than two new Porsche 911 Carreras in Britain, where the 911 range opens at £103,700 including VAT.

Production numbers will remain extremely limited and customers will need patience. First customer deliveries are only expected to begin in 2028 once initial GT Roadster allocations have been completed.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What engine does the AC Cobra GT Coupe use?

A: The GT Coupe uses Ford’s 5.0-litre Coyote V8 engine, available in naturally aspirated and supercharged forms.

Q: How much power does the supercharged AC Cobra GT Coupe produce?

A: The supercharged version delivers 720 hp (537 kW) and 820 Nm (605 lb-ft) of torque.

Q: Is the AC Cobra GT Coupe manual?

A: Yes. Buyers can choose between a six-speed manual gearbox or a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Q: How fast is the AC Cobra GT Coupe?

A: AC claims the supercharged model can accelerate from 0 to 97 km/h (60 mph) in under 3.5 seconds.

Q: When will the AC Cobra GT Coupe be delivered?

A: Customer deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2028.

Q: How much does the AC Cobra GT Coupe cost?

A: Pricing starts at £234,300 (approximately R5.1 million) before taxes for the naturally aspirated model.