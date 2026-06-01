Porsche 911 Shooting Brake Conversion Is Actually Happening

The world of modified Porsche builds continues to grow at a rapid pace, and tuners are finding increasingly unusual ways to reinterpret the iconic 911 formula. The latest creation comes from Polish outfit Indecent, which has decided the rear-engined sports car could use a touch more practicality by transforming it into a full-blown shooting brake.

The project first appeared online as a digital concept shared through the company’s social channels. Based on the 991.2-generation 911, the render featured an entirely redesigned roofline stretching further rearward into wagon territory, creating proportions that vaguely resemble a compact Panamera Sport Turismo. The car also wore aggressively widened rear arches, bespoke wheels, a striking orange finish and a layered dual-spoiler setup at the rear.

What started as a design exercise quickly attracted enough attention to become a real-world commission. Indecent has now confirmed that an actual build is underway for a paying customer, meaning the unusual long-roof 911 is officially moving beyond the rendering stage.

Converting a Porsche 911 into a shooting brake is far from straightforward. Unlike front-engined wagons, the 911’s flat-six sits behind the rear axle, which creates a major engineering challenge once the original vented engine cover is removed in favour of a custom tailgate design. The team will need to completely rethink airflow and cooling management to ensure the drivetrain remains properly ventilated.

Still, if the execution is done correctly, the end result could offer something genuinely different. The redesigned roof should create additional headroom for rear occupants while also improving luggage capacity behind the seats, making the car considerably more usable than a conventional 911 coupe.

The first example will be based on the 991.2-generation Porsche 911 Turbo, powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.8-litre flat-six producing 533 hp (397 kW). Indecent expects the prototype to take around 12 months to complete, with plans to reveal the finished vehicle at the 2027 edition of the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Perhaps more interestingly, the company says the shooting brake conversion will eventually become an optional add-on for its existing widebody programmes developed for both the 991.1 and 991.2 generations. Future builds are expected to require roughly four months each and will reportedly be compatible with Turbo, Turbo S and GT2 RS donor cars.

As expected, exclusivity comes at a serious price. The conversion alone is estimated to cost around $350,000 (approximately R5.6 million) before factoring in the donor vehicle itself.

Indecent is no stranger to radical Porsche reinterpretations either. Previous projects from the company have included Dakar-inspired off-road 911 conversions as well as retro-flavoured Slantnose commissions based on the older 997-generation platform.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a Porsche 911 shooting brake?

A shooting brake is a sporty two-door vehicle with an extended roofline and increased cargo space. In this case, a Porsche 911 coupe is being redesigned into a wagon-style body.

Who is building the Porsche 911 shooting brake?

The project is being developed by Polish tuning company Indecent, known for custom Porsche conversions and widebody kits.

Which Porsche model is being used?

The first build is based on the 991.2-generation Porsche 911 Turbo.

How much power does the donor car produce?

The 991.2 Porsche 911 Turbo produces 533 hp (397 kW / 540 PS) from its twin-turbocharged 3.8-litre flat-six engine.

How much will the conversion cost?

The conversion is expected to cost around $350,000 (approximately R6.4 million), excluding the donor vehicle.

Will more examples be built?

Yes. Indecent plans to offer the shooting brake conversion for other 991-generation models including the Turbo S and GT2 RS.

When will the finished car be revealed?

The completed prototype is expected to debut at the 2027 Goodwood Festival of Speed.