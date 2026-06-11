Porsche CEO Confirms There Will Be No Fully Electric 911

For enthusiasts worried that electrification could eventually transform the Porsche 911 into a battery-powered sports car, there is now a clear answer from the top.

Porsche CEO Michael Leiters has confirmed that the company has no plans to launch a fully electric version of its legendary rear-engined sports car. While the 911 has already entered the hybrid era, Porsche believes that is currently the right balance between preserving the model’s character and embracing new technology.

The comments were made during an industry event hosted by German publication Auto, Motor und Sport and effectively end years of speculation surrounding a potential 911 EV.

Hybrid Technology Is As Far As The 911 Goes For Now

Rumours of an all-electric 911 have circulated for years, particularly after Porsche revealed it was developing hybrid technology for the model range earlier this decade.

Today, buyers can choose hybrid-assisted versions of the 911, including the latest GTS and Turbo S variants. These models combine Porsche’s iconic flat-six engine with the company’s advanced T-Hybrid system, delivering enhanced performance and efficiency without abandoning the traditional driving experience that has defined the 911 for decades.

According to Leiters, Porsche has no intention of taking the next step toward a fully battery-powered 911 in the foreseeable future.

Porsche’s EV Journey Has Been More Complicated Than Expected

Porsche was one of the first established performance car manufacturers to fully embrace electrification when it launched the Taycan in 2019.

Although the electric sports sedan has received widespread praise and set numerous performance records, it has not achieved the level of global sales success the company initially anticipated.

As a result, Porsche has reassessed the pace at which it plans to electrify its range. The company has acknowledged that demand for fully electric vehicles among its traditional customer base has not developed as quickly as many expected.

This mirrors a broader trend seen across the luxury automotive sector, with manufacturers such as Bentley and Rolls-Royce also adjusting their long-term EV strategies.

Future EV Plans Remain Intact

While the 911 will remain combustion-powered with hybrid assistance, Porsche is not abandoning electric vehicles.

The brand continues to offer the fully electric Porsche Taycan and Porsche Macan Electric, while the all-electric Porsche Cayenne Electric is also progressing through its rollout.

Meanwhile, the delayed battery-powered successor to the Porsche 718 is still expected to arrive next year.

For now, Porsche appears committed to a mixed strategy, investing in both combustion and electric technologies while allowing customer demand to dictate the pace of change.